Pre-Sale Books

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The Root is a powerful, eye-opening journey into identity, heritage, resilience, and generational strength. This story explores what it means to discover where you come from in order to understand who you are becoming. Through raw truth and transformational insight, Roots reminds readers that healing begins below the surface—and legacy is built from what is planted deep within.
This book is for anyone ready to break cycles, reclaim purpose, and grow from a foundation that cannot be shaken.
Diary of a Man’s Heart is an intimate and transparent look into the thoughts, struggles, victories, and emotional depth of a man seeking growth, purpose, and spiritual alignment. Through reflective entries and powerful lessons, this book uncovers the silent battles men fight—identity, responsibility, leadership, love, faith, and legacy.
It is not just a diary—it is a blueprint for emotional maturity, spiritual strength, and intentional manhood.
Perfect for men striving to lead well, love deeply, and live authentically.
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