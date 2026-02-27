Pre-Sale Books

The Root is a powerful, eye-opening journey into identity, heritage, resilience, and generational strength. This story explores what it means to discover where you come from in order to understand who you are becoming. Through raw truth and transformational insight, Roots reminds readers that healing begins below the surface—and legacy is built from what is planted deep within.

This book is for anyone ready to break cycles, reclaim purpose, and grow from a foundation that cannot be shaken.