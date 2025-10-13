James Mastricola Upper Elementary Parent Faculty Association

Hosted by

James Mastricola Upper Elementary Parent Faculty Association

About this event

Pre-sale Family Fun Night-2025

Baboosic Lake Rd

Merrimack, NH 03054, USA

Raffle Sheet - 1 Sheet (25 tickets)
$15

Raffle baskets filled with popular local places and trends from popular brands!

Ticket price if buying one raffle sheet:
One Sheet: $15
Two or more sheets: $10/sheet (see below ticketing option)

Raffle Sheet: Two or more sheets
$10

Raffle baskets filled with popular local places and trends from popular brands!

$10/sheet if buying two or more; 1 Sheet = 25 tickets

Photo Booth Picture
$3

Check out our new fall-themed Photo Booth digital option(taken with your own phone)!
$3/photo

Cheese Pizza (Slice)
$2

Cheese Pizza ($2/slice)

Cheese Pizza (Whole)
$14

Cheese Pizza (Whole $14)

Bottle of Water
$1
Bag of Popcorn
$1

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!