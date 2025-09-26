Pre-Sale Mid Fl Competition tickets

Hosted by
Kissimmee, FL 34744, USA
They will go up $5 at the door
They will go up $5 at the door.
MID FLORIDA CHEER & DANCE COMPETITION COMPETITION TICKET ORDER FORM
PRE-SALE
EVENT DETAILS
• Event Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
• Venue: Silver Spurs Arena Address: 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34744
• Ticket Type: Pre-Sale Only
• Re-Entry: No Re-Entry Allowed, please plan accordingly
• Bag Policy: Clear Bags Only, this is for the safety of all of our guests
TICKET PRICING
• Adult (18+): $25.00
• Student (Ages 3–17): $15.00
• Children under 3: Free admission
• DAY OF EVENT TICKETS: Adult: $30.00, Child (3-17) 20.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!