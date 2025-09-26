Horizon West Wolves Youth Football & Cheer

Horizon West Wolves Youth Football & Cheer

Pre-Sale Mid Fl Competition tickets

1875 Silver Spur Ln

Kissimmee, FL 34744, USA

General admission Adult 18 and over
$25

They will go up $5 at the door

Kids admission ages 3-17
$15

They will go up $5 at the door.

3 and under Free
Free

EVENT DETAILS


• Event Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

• Venue: Silver Spurs Arena Address: 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34744

• Ticket Type: Pre-Sale Only

• Re-Entry: No Re-Entry Allowed, please plan accordingly

• Bag Policy: Clear Bags Only, this is for the safety of all of our guests

TICKET PRICING

• Adult (18+): $25.00

• Student (Ages 3–17): $15.00

• Children under 3: Free admission

• DAY OF EVENT TICKETS: Adult: $30.00, Child (3-17) 20.00


