Precious Me Inc.

Hosted by

Precious Me Inc.

About this event

Add a donation for Precious Me Inc.

$

Sales closed

Precious Me Inc. - 12th Annual Beyond Beauty Reveal: Soft Girl Era

437 Hairston Way

Stone Mountain, GA 30088, USA

General Admission
$20

This gift includes entry into our event, a raffle ticket, and admission into our family engagement hour, which will include food and entertainment!

Leading Lady Donation (No Entry to In-Person Show)
$20

Donating this ticket will allow you to support the Leading Lady of your choice if you cannot attend the event in person.

Precious Minis Supporters
$10

This gift, exclusive to our Precious Mini Performers and their supporters, includes entry into our event, a raffle ticket, and admission to our family engagement hour, which will include food and entertainment!

Young Commanders
$10

Exclusively for our Young Commanders Brothers, this gift includes entry into our event, a raffle ticket, and admission to our family engagement hour, which will include food and entertainment!

PMI Merchandise: T-Shirt
$1
PMI Merchandise: Mugs
$1
PMI Merchandise: Key Chains
$1

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!