Precious Me Inc. - 12th Annual Beyond Beauty Reveal: Soft Girl Era

Hosted by
About this event
$
This gift includes entry into our event, a raffle ticket, and admission into our family engagement hour, which will include food and entertainment!
Donating this ticket will allow you to support the Leading Lady of your choice if you cannot attend the event in person.
This gift, exclusive to our Precious Mini Performers and their supporters, includes entry into our event, a raffle ticket, and admission to our family engagement hour, which will include food and entertainment!
Exclusively for our Young Commanders Brothers, this gift includes entry into our event, a raffle ticket, and admission to our family engagement hour, which will include food and entertainment!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!