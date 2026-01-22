Precision-A.C.T.S's Shop

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Precision-A.C.T.S Challenge Chip
Field Grade Series Composite Challenge Chip Featuring Precision-A.C.T.S Crest, Reverse Left Of Bang & 4'Ds of Physical Security. For every $10 Donation $8 goes directly for Precision-A.C.T.S to operate.
Precision-A.C.T.S Challenge Coin
Legacy Series Challenge Coin Featuring Precision-A.C.T.S Crest, Reverse Left Of Bang & 4'Ds of Physical Security. For every $15 Donation $12 goes directly for Precision-A.C.T.S to operate.
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