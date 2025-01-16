Predicament Play workshop - Postponed due to snowstorm! ❄️

Reduced price in-person ticket for one person. We offer sliding scale pricing to make our workshops more accessible. If you are not able to afford the reduced price ticket, please contact [email protected] to inquire about volunteer opportunities to attend the workshop for free.
In-Person Ticket (Supporter Level)
$52
Supporter in-person ticket for one person. This ticket enable us to offer a reduced price ticket to help make rope education more accessible. Thank you for supporting rope education!
In-Person Ticket (Super Supporter Level)
$69
Super supporter in-person ticket for one person. This ticket enable us to offer 2 reduced price tickets to help make rope education more accessible. Thank you for supporting rope education!
In-Person Ticket (will pay at the door)
Free
This reserves your spot in the workshop, and you agree to pay $25-$69 (sliding scale) per person at the door using cash, Venmo, or CashApp. This payment option is only available for in-person tickets, not Zoom tickets.
Zoom Ticket (Standard)
$30
Standard price Zoom workshop ticket for one person.
Zoom Ticket (Reduced Price)
$15
Reduced price Zoom workshop ticket for one person.
We offer sliding scale pricing to make our workshops more accessible.
Zoom Ticket (Multiple People / Supporter Level)
$45
Supporter Zoom workshop ticket for one or more people using the same Zoom login.
Being a supporter enable us to offer reduced price tickets to help make rope education more accessible.
Thank you for supporting rope education!
Volunteer ticket (in-person)
Free
Free entry for volunteers who commit to approximately 2 hours of volunteering with event set-up, admin on the day of the event. Select this ticket only after emailing [email protected] to arrange your volunteer assignment. Only available for in-person attendees.
