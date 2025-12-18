Pregnancy Care Center Inc

Offered by

Pregnancy Care Center Inc

About the memberships

Pregnancy Care Center of Burke County Partner Campaign

Seed Planters
$25

Renews monthly

Your gift of $25 a month will help up purchase a box of diapers to help moms and dads achieve abundant life with their babies.

Hope Growers
$50

Renews monthly

Your gift will help us buy a can of formula for a family in need.

Life Sustainers
$100

Renews monthly

Your gift will help us by paying for an ultrasound for a new mom coming who can see a heartbeat and choose life for her baby.

Legacy builders
$1,000

Valid until August 5, 2027

Your gift will allow the center to continue to minister to moms and dads that walk through our doors.

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