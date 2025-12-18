Pregnancy Care Center of Burke County Partner Campaign

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your gift of $25 a month will help up purchase a box of diapers to help moms and dads achieve abundant life with their babies.
Renews monthly
Your gift will help us buy a can of formula for a family in need.
Renews monthly
Your gift will help us by paying for an ultrasound for a new mom coming who can see a heartbeat and choose life for her baby.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Your gift will allow the center to continue to minister to moms and dads that walk through our doors.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!