360 Worship "Prelude to the Resurrection" - Stir Up the Gift | Community SING | Rehearsal Room LIVE
VIRTUAL Stir Up the Gift
Monday, March 3, 2025 - 7:00PM - 8:30PM - Resources, Inspiration, and Support for your Resurrection Worship Experience
Community SING! - Choir Sign Up
Friday, March 28, 2025 - Doors Open 6:30PM; Service Begins 7:30PM - Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 2516 Squirrel Hill Rd Herndon, VA 20171
Community SING! - Audience Seating
Friday, March 28, 2025 - Doors Open 6:30PM; Service Begins 7:30PM - Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 2516 Squirrel Hill Rd Herndon, VA 20171
Rehearsal Room "LIVE"
Saturday, March 29, 2025 - 10:00AM - 1:00PM - Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 2516 Squirrel Hill Rd Herndon, VA 20171
