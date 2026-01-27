Mclean County Fair

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Mclean County Fair

About this event

Premier Livestock Classic 2026 Sponsorships

1106 Interstate Dr

Bloomington, IL 61705, USA

BEEF - Steer Top 5 Banner Sponsor
$300

Help honor the Grand Drive winners by providing the Overall Top 5 banners, turning a long show day into a photo-worthy moment.
Includes sponsor logo on all Top 5 banners, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

SWINE - Gilt Top 5 Banner Sponsor
$300

Help honor the Grand Drive winners by providing the Overall Top 5 banners, turning a long show day into a photo-worthy moment.
Includes sponsor logo on all Top 5 banners, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

SWINE - Barrow Top 5 Banner Sponsor
$300

Help honor the Grand Drive winners by providing the Overall Top 5 banners, turning a long show day into a photo-worthy moment.
Includes sponsor logo on all Top 5 banners, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

BOER GOATS - Market Division Top 5 Banner Sponsor
$300

Help honor the Grand Drive winners by providing the Overall Top 5 banners, turning a long show day into a photo-worthy moment.
Includes sponsor logo on all Top 5 banners, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

SHEEP - Wether Dam Top 5 Banner Sponsor
$300

Help honor the Grand Drive winners by providing the Overall Top 5 banners, turning a long show day into a photo-worthy moment.
Includes sponsor logo on all Top 5 banners, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

SHEEP - Market Lamb Top 5 Banner Sponsor
$300

Help honor the Grand Drive winners by providing the Overall Top 5 banners, turning a long show day into a photo-worthy moment.
Includes sponsor logo on all Top 5 banners, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Overall Grand Champion Steer Buckle
$250

Help create the championship moment every exhibitor dreams of. Your support provides the Champion’s buckle and turns months of hard work into a lifelong memory.
Includes buckle engraving, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.


Buckle Sponsorship is due April

Champion Dairy Heifer Buckle Sponsor
$250

Help create the championship moment every exhibitor dreams of. Your support provides the Champion’s buckle and turns months of hard work into a lifelong memory.
Includes buckle engraving, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Reserve Champion Dairy Heifer Buckle Sponsor
$250

Help create the championship moment every exhibitor dreams of. Your support provides the Champion’s buckle and turns months of hard work into a lifelong memory.
Includes buckle engraving, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Best of Show Junior Dairy Doe Buckle Sponsor
$250

Help create the championship moment every exhibitor dreams of. Your support provides the Champion’s buckle and turns months of hard work into a lifelong memory.
Includes buckle engraving, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Best Dairy Wether Buckle Sponsor
$250

Help create the championship moment every exhibitor dreams of. Your support provides the Champion’s buckle and turns months of hard work into a lifelong memory.
Includes buckle engraving, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

NPGA Champion Buck Buckle Sponsor
$250

Help create the championship moment every exhibitor dreams of. Your support provides the Champion’s buckle and turns months of hard work into a lifelong memory.
Includes buckle engraving, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Best in Show Breeding Rabbit Buckle Sponsor
$250

Help create the championship moment every exhibitor dreams of. Your support provides the Champion’s buckle and turns months of hard work into a lifelong memory.
Includes buckle engraving, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Best in Show Market Rabbit Buckle Sponsor
$250

Help create the championship moment every exhibitor dreams of. Your support provides the Champion’s buckle and turns months of hard work into a lifelong memory.
Includes buckle engraving, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Champion Exhibition Buckle Sponsor
$250

Help create the championship moment every exhibitor dreams of. Your support provides the Champion’s buckle and turns months of hard work into a lifelong memory.
Includes buckle engraving, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Champion Bantam Buckle Sponsor
$250

Help create the championship moment every exhibitor dreams of. Your support provides the Champion’s buckle and turns months of hard work into a lifelong memory.
Includes buckle engraving, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Best Pygmy Wether Buckle Sponsor
$250

Help create the championship moment every exhibitor dreams of. Your support provides the Champion’s buckle and turns months of hard work into a lifelong memory.
Includes buckle engraving, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Horse Jackpot Class Champion Buckle Sponsor
$250

Help create the championship moment every exhibitor dreams of. Your support provides the Champion’s buckle and turns months of hard work into a lifelong memory.
Includes buckle engraving, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns. We are looking for 8 total Jackpot buckles

Horse Jackpot Class Reserve Champion Banner Sponsor
$150

Celebrate a standout performance by sponsoring the Reserve Jackpot class banner and giving the exhibitor a moment worth remembering.
Includes sponsor logo on the banner, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns

SHEEP - WFX Wether Dam Breed Sponsor
$150

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

SHEEP - BFX Wether Dam Breed Sponsor
$150

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

SHEEP - WFX Mrkt Lamb Breed Sponsor
$150

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

SHEEP - BFX Mrkt Lamb Breed Sponsor
$150

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

SHEEP - Southdown Mrkt Lamb Breed Sponsor
$150

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

SHEEP - Suffolk Mrkt Lamb Breed Sponsor
$150

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

SHEEP - Natural Mrkt Lamb Breed Sponsor
$150

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

SHEEP - Oxford Mrkt Lamb Breed Sponsor
$150

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

SHEEP - Shrop Mrkt Lamb Breed Sponsor
$150

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

SHEEP - AOB Mrkt Lamb Breed Sponsor
$150

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

BOER GOATS - Market Doe Breed Sponsor
$150

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

BOER GOATS - Wether Breed Sponsor
$150

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

DAIRY GOATS - Nigerian Dwarf Breed Sponsor
$75

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

DAIRY GOATS - LaMancha Breed Sponsor
$75

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

DAIRY GOATS - Nubian Breed Sponsor
$75

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

DAIRY GOATS - Toggenburg Breed Sponsor
$75

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

DAIRY GOATS - AOP Breed Sponsor
$75

Help reward exhibitors striving to top their breed/division by providing the Champion and Reserve banners.
Includes sponsor logo on both banners (2ft x 1ft), social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Beef Show Ring Sponsor
$100

Keep exhibitors, volunteers, and spectators cool on a hot show day by helping provide drinks near the ring.
Includes ring-side signage, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Dairy Cattle Show Ring Sponsor
$100

Keep exhibitors, volunteers, and spectators cool on a hot show day by helping provide drinks near the ring.
Includes ring-side signage, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Dairy Goat Show Ring Sponsor
$100

Keep exhibitors, volunteers, and spectators cool on a hot show day by helping provide drinks near the ring.
Includes ring-side signage, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Boer Goat Show Ring Sponsor
$100

Keep exhibitors, volunteers, and spectators cool on a hot show day by helping provide drinks near the ring.
Includes ring-side signage, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Pygmy Goat Show Ring Sponsor
$100

Keep exhibitors, volunteers, and spectators cool on a hot show day by helping provide drinks near the ring.
Includes ring-side signage, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Sheep Show Ring Sponsor
$100

Keep exhibitors, volunteers, and spectators cool on a hot show day by helping provide drinks near the ring.
Includes ring-side signage, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Swine Show Ring Sponsor
$100

Keep exhibitors, volunteers, and spectators cool on a hot show day by helping provide drinks near the ring.
Includes ring-side signage, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Poultry Show Ring Sponsor
$100

Keep exhibitors, volunteers, and spectators cool on a hot show day by helping provide drinks near the ring.
Includes ring-side signage, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Rabbit Show Ring Sponsor
$100

Keep exhibitors, volunteers, and spectators cool on a hot show day by helping provide drinks near the ring.
Includes ring-side signage, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Horse Show Ring Sponsor
$100

Keep exhibitors, volunteers, and spectators cool on a hot show day by helping provide drinks near the ring.
Includes ring-side signage, social media recognition, in-ring acknowledgment, and banner display in the barns.

Make Your Own Sponsorship
Pay what you can

This level is exactly how it sounds...make it your own! Want to give to support the show? Any amount is appreciated. Just let us know where you want it to go and we can make it happen. If you feel there is something you want to sponsor special, send us an email at [email protected] and we can chat! Lets make it happen!

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