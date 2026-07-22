Premier Livestock Classic - Trailer Spot Auction

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Starting bid
Lot 1 - Located just inside the west gate, directly north of the Goat/Sheep Show Tent and along the west side of the Swine Barn.
Size: 35' x 60'
****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****
Starting bid
Lot 2 - Located just inside the West Gate, immediately north of Lot 1 and along the west side of the Swine Barn. Convenient access to the Swine Barn and Sheep/Goat Barn.
Size: 35' x 60'
****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****
Starting bid
Lot 3 - Located along the North side of the Swine Barn, closest to the northwest corner of the barn.
Size: 40' x 60'
****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****
Starting bid
Lot 4 - Located on the North side of the Swine Barn, between Lots 3 and 5.
Size: 40' x 60'
****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****
Starting bid
Lot 5 - Located on the North Side of the Swine Barn between Lots 4 and 6.
Size: 40' x 60'
****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****
Starting bid
Lot 6: Located at the Northeast corner of the Swine Barn closest to the North gate entrance. This is the easternmost livestock parking spot sold
Size: 40' x 60'
****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****
Starting bid
Lot 1 - Located just inside the west gate, directly north of the Goat/Sheep Show Tent and along the west side of the Swine Barn.
Size: 35' x 60'
****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****
Starting bid
Lot 2 - Located just inside the West Gate, immediately north of Lot 1 and along the west side of the Swine Barn. Convenient access to the Swine Barn and Sheep/Goat Barn.
Size: 35' x 60'
****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****
Starting bid
Lot 3 - Located along the North side of the Swine Barn, closest to the northwest corner of the barn. Enter from the North Gate.
Size: 40' x 60'
****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****
Starting bid
Lot 4 - Located on the North side of the Swine Barn, between Lots 3 and 5.
Size: 40' x 60'
****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****
Starting bid
Lot 5 - Located on the North Side of the Swine Barn between Lots 4 and 6.
Size: 40' x 60'
****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****
Starting bid
Lot 6: Located at the Northeast corner of the Swine Barn closest to the North gate entrance. This is the easternmost livestock parking spot sold
Size: 40' x 60'
****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****
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