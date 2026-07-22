Mclean County Fair
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Silhouetted farm animals stand above bold red and black text that reads "PREMIER LIVESTOCK CLASSIC at the McLean County Fair" within concentric red circles on a white background.

Hosted by

Mclean County Fair

About this event

Sales closed

Premier Livestock Classic - Trailer Spot Auction

Saturday - Lot 1 item
Saturday - Lot 1
$25

Starting bid

Lot 1 - Located just inside the west gate, directly north of the Goat/Sheep Show Tent and along the west side of the Swine Barn.

Size: 35' x 60'


****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****

Saturday - Lot 2 item
Saturday - Lot 2
$25

Starting bid

Lot 2 - Located just inside the West Gate, immediately north of Lot 1 and along the west side of the Swine Barn. Convenient access to the Swine Barn and Sheep/Goat Barn.

Size: 35' x 60'


****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****

Saturday - Lot 3 item
Saturday - Lot 3
$25

Starting bid

Lot 3 - Located along the North side of the Swine Barn, closest to the northwest corner of the barn.

Size: 40' x 60'


****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****

Saturday - Lot 4 item
Saturday - Lot 4
$25

Starting bid

Lot 4 - Located on the North side of the Swine Barn, between Lots 3 and 5.

Size: 40' x 60'


****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****

Saturday - Lot 5 item
Saturday - Lot 5
$25

Starting bid

Lot 5 - Located on the North Side of the Swine Barn between Lots 4 and 6.

Size: 40' x 60'


****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****

Saturday - Lot 6 item
Saturday - Lot 6
$25

Starting bid

Lot 6: Located at the Northeast corner of the Swine Barn closest to the North gate entrance. This is the easternmost livestock parking spot sold

Size: 40' x 60'


****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****

Sunday - Lot 1 item
Sunday - Lot 1
$25

Starting bid

Lot 1 - Located just inside the west gate, directly north of the Goat/Sheep Show Tent and along the west side of the Swine Barn.

Size: 35' x 60'


****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****

Sunday - Lot 2 item
Sunday - Lot 2
$25

Starting bid

Lot 2 - Located just inside the West Gate, immediately north of Lot 1 and along the west side of the Swine Barn. Convenient access to the Swine Barn and Sheep/Goat Barn.

Size: 35' x 60'


****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****

Sunday - Lot 3 item
Sunday - Lot 3
$25

Starting bid

Lot 3 - Located along the North side of the Swine Barn, closest to the northwest corner of the barn. Enter from the North Gate.

Size: 40' x 60'


****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****

Sunday - Lot 4 item
Sunday - Lot 4
$25

Starting bid

Lot 4 - Located on the North side of the Swine Barn, between Lots 3 and 5.

Size: 40' x 60'


****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****

Sunday - Lot 5 item
Sunday - Lot 5
$25

Starting bid

Lot 5 - Located on the North Side of the Swine Barn between Lots 4 and 6.

Size: 40' x 60'


****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****

Sunday - Lot 6 item
Sunday - Lot 6
$25

Starting bid

Lot 6: Located at the Northeast corner of the Swine Barn closest to the North gate entrance. This is the easternmost livestock parking spot sold

Size: 40' x 60'


****ONLY ONE TRUCK AND TRAILER ALLOWED IN THE SPACE. NO ADDITIONAL VEHICLES****

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