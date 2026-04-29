Premier-Meat-Pies_Skagit_Valley_Ren_Faire

Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $1.74/$21.74 total.



Come! Enjoy! TWO DAYS of Fun Faire Excitement and Frivolity. Cheer the Armored Combatants. Salute the Queens & Dukes. Enjoy the fine Faire Foods, and the "Pursued by a Beer" Garden. Musicians, Bards, Actors, and MORE! await you. HUZZAH! Faire du Well!



Normal Price for a Two Day Adult Pass will be $50.00 at the Gate.