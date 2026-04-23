Premium RPGs at 5/17 RinCon Game Day: D&D 5e and Marvel's X-Men

Human, Rogue, Urchin: Born on the Streets to an abandoned mother who died in her birth. Lilian grew up like many other orphans sweeping streets, working fields, and moving rocks to pay for their orphanage to feed them. Lily noticed however, that often she could pick up a little something for herself when no one else was looking and as long as she didn’t get caught no one else would be the wiser. Once she got good enough at not getting caught, she snuck her way right out of the orphanage, found herself a cozy corner of a rooftop and kept on working the streets in her preferred fashion. Eventually she got a bit too good and the locals started to take notice, after a few nights in jail with increasing frequency and severity, she decided she needed some proper training, and headed toward the only place with a Thieves Guild she’d ever heard of, Cerystishal.