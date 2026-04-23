Premium RPGs at 5/17 RinCon Game Day: D&D 5e and Marvel's X-Men

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About this event
Human, Bard, Folk Hero: Deanthony is known as a hero in his home town, having faced down a Dire wolf and its pack with nothing but his grandfather’s longsword and a half dozen of his friends armed with pitchforks. Having been inspired to his actions by the tales of old heroes he decided this was his call to adventure, and since then he has gone out into the world reciting those tales that he remembers and seeking to make more tales of his own.
Hill Dwarf, Fighter, Guild Artisan: Korand served in the town watch and as a conscript for the militia of his home clan of Stagshirehelm, but many years ago he left to ply his Jewelers trade in the human city of Gavalant. Having gained experience from traveling on dangerous roads, when he got a letter from his family saying tensions with the neighboring clan of Mulbourough were escalating, he decided it was time to make the journey home to once again serve his homeland.
Fen Gnome, Fighter, Soldier: Randylion hails from the famed Gnomish village of Dolombroke (famed at least among the gnomes of the local fens). Inspired by tales of the old Gnomish Kingdom that once claimed that land as its own, Randylion in his young adult years often felt mocked by those who saw Gnomes as unfit for the arts of War, so he joined the Prescan Legions. With years of service under his belt, a good savings and a bit more maturity, Randyl now seeks to return to his home village, start a family, and perhaps become so famed a local warrior that he may be Knighted.
Half-Orc, War Domain Cleric, Acolyte: Swale was raised by a human mother, but was begot by the violence of an orc raid. While his mother was loving, and some of the other villagers were kind, in the lands he hailed from, orcs were seen as a plague, and had been for generations untold. One day Swale met a traveling warrior from the Order known as the Blades of Julian. Dedicated to the god of swords, their Order had been founded to protect the innocent and the traveler when fighting men were off at war. Swale asked to join and was taken in by the Order, now he serves that purpose. But as an acolyte to the god of blades, when he heard of a tournament taking place in the town of Talainton, he saw it only a fitting form of worship that he might go and partake in it.
High Elf, Enchantment Wizard, Charlatan: Ephirehem learned long, long ago that most good things in life cost money, he also learned that the easiest way to get money was from stupid folks without enough sense to keep it. Ephirehem has run what would pass as honest businesses in the human lands, but most other elves would consider his track record “nasty”. His bad habit of overpromising and under delivering however, has landed him in jail more than once, and run out of town often. But eventually he found that magic was fairly easy for him, and fairly hard for others, and so he has since then served happily as consultant, mystic for hire, and magic item officieando to any poor soul who couldn’t afford anyone better…he just often overstates his experience and qualifications.
Human, Rogue, Urchin: Born on the Streets to an abandoned mother who died in her birth. Lilian grew up like many other orphans sweeping streets, working fields, and moving rocks to pay for their orphanage to feed them. Lily noticed however, that often she could pick up a little something for herself when no one else was looking and as long as she didn’t get caught no one else would be the wiser. Once she got good enough at not getting caught, she snuck her way right out of the orphanage, found herself a cozy corner of a rooftop and kept on working the streets in her preferred fashion. Eventually she got a bit too good and the locals started to take notice, after a few nights in jail with increasing frequency and severity, she decided she needed some proper training, and headed toward the only place with a Thieves Guild she’d ever heard of, Cerystishal.
Silver Dragonborn, Wild Magic Sorceress, Noble: Daughter of the Count of Ascerent, Catalina’s dragon blood family were no strangers to magical proficency, but something was different about Catalina, and no matter how many tutors she had, she could never really get control over her magic. Eventually her family put strict rules around when and where she was allowed to cast, but Catalina would often break those rules, to devastating effect. Over time, her willingness to follow her parents' rules improved, but her desire to never did. One night her family were attacked by assassins, Catalina managed to escape, but upon returning to the castle learned the magical means had been used to frame her for the attack. Fearing she would be blamed and maybe killed, she chose simply to run away.
A genius scientist with acrobatic agility and raw strength, balancing brains and brawn in every move.
A time-traveling enforcer built to survive apocalypse-level threats, turning incoming energy into devastating retaliation.
Transform into living steel and become an immovable mountain of strength and resilience.
The X-Men’s tactical leader, firing precision optic blasts that can level anything in your path.
A cunning telepath who can also turn her body into indestructible diamond, blending control and durability.
A mutant inventor who can build or improvise any technology needed to turn the tide mid-mission.
A smooth-talking thief who turns anything he touches into an explosive weapon (cards, debris, or the terrain itself).
An omega-level cryokinetic who can freeze entire battlefields and reshape ice into weapons, shields, or highways.
An omega-level telepath and telekinetic holding unimaginable power at bay. She's the psychic anchor needed to complete the ritual on this mission.
A high-energy firecracker blasting explosive plasma bursts, bringing speed, flair, and chaos to every fight.
Command the battlefield itself as the Master of Magnetism, bending metal, machines, and entire environments to your will.
A teleporting acrobat who strikes from anywhere, vanishing and reappearing in a blink of brimstone.
The most powerful telepath on Earth, shaping minds, coordinating the team, and leading the fight from afar, from within Cerebro.
A lethal psychic warrior who manifests psionic blades to cut through both mind and matter.
Move faster than thought, outpacing enemies and reshaping the battlefield before they can react.
A powerhouse with super strength and flight, capable of stealing powers and memories with a single touch.
A reality-warping force of chaos magic, bending probability and fate itself to unpredictable ends.
A living goddess of weather who commands lightning, wind, and storm itself to dominate the battlefield.
An unstoppable berserker with adamantium claws and a healing factor that lets you wade through chaos and come out swinging.
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