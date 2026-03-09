PREORDER JFK CAPT Spirit Wear

Made-to-order





An array of colors available! Not just gray! Not all colors may be available, an email will be sent your color is not in stock. The font color may be adjusted to best suit the shirt color (you can also fill in your preference in the box below).





Please note any logo preferences (picture is just a sample)





No Limit amount! Please email [email protected] if you have any concerns.





"Class of" reference:

K 2038

1 2037

2 2036

3 2035

4 2034

5 2033





Features