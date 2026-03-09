PREORDER JFK CAPT Spirit Wear

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About this shop
Made to order, about 1-2 week(s) turn-around time, depending on stock - please indicate color desired.
Please note any logo preferences (picture is just a sample).
Please contact [email protected] if you need a size smaller than 2T.
Color options:
https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/3001/Unisex-Jersey-Short-Sleeve-Tee.html
Made to order, about 1-2 week(s) turn-around time, depending on stock - please indicate color desired.
Please note any logo preferences (picture is just a sample). Adult sizes larger than XL are available for an additional charge. Please contact [email protected]
Color options:
https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/3001/Unisex-Jersey-Short-Sleeve-Tee.html
Made-to-order
An array of colors available! Not just gray! Not all colors may be available, an email will be sent your color is not in stock. The font color may be adjusted to best suit the shirt color (you can also fill in your preference in the box below).
Please note any logo preferences (picture is just a sample)
No Limit amount! Please email [email protected] if you have any concerns.
"Class of" reference:
K 2038
1 2037
2 2036
3 2035
4 2034
5 2033
Made-to-order. Larger sizes only (the shirt vendor charges more for sizes larger than XXL)
An array of colors available! Not just gray! Not all colors may be available, an email will be sent your color is not in stock. The font color may be adjusted to best suit the shirt color (you can also fill in your preference in the box below).
Please note any logo preferences (picture is just a sample)
No Limit amount! Please email [email protected] if you have any concerns.
"Class of" reference:
K 2038
1 2037
2 2036
3 2035
4 2034
5 2033
Made to order, about 1-2 week(s) turn-around time, depending on stock
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request! Adult sizes 2XL+ are available, but at an additional cost. Please email for pricing.
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request! Adult sizes 2XL+ are available, but at an additional cost. Please email for pricing.
Features a puff/raised print. Wash inside-out.
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request! Adult sizes 2XL+ are available, but at an additional cost. Please email for pricing.
Features a puff/raised print. Wash inside-out.
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
Made-to-order
100% Acrylic
Embroidered Canton Logo
One size fits all
Made-to-order
100% Acrylic
Embroidered Canton or Bulldog Logo
One size fits all
Made-to-order
100% Acrylic
Embroidered Canton Logo
One size fits all, smaller fit. Great for kids!
Made-to-order
100% Acrylic
Embroidered Canton Logo
One size fits all, runs larger. Recommended for older kids and adults
Made-to-order
Made from 100% polyester, it features Dry Zone moisture-wicking technology and a soft interior for comfort. You will love its softness and fit.
There is a kangaroo pocket - the mockup is not showing it. See the 2nd photo, actual item shown.
The fit is slimmer on this hoodie compared to the glow shirts - a small fits my (small) 2nd grader who wore an XS in the glow shirt, and an XS fits my Kindergartener.
Made-to-order Please email [email protected] if you have any concerns.
Loose fit UA tee with Canton C logo on the left chest.
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request! Adult sizes 2XL+ are available, but at an additional cost. Please email for pricing.
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request! Adult sizes 2XL+ are available, but at an additional cost. Please email for pricing.
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request!
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester;
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request! Adult sizes 2XL+ are available, but at an additional cost. Please email for pricing.
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
Don't see something you want? Want to get a smaller logo, another color? This is the listing for you!
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request! Adult sizes 2XL+ are available, but at an additional cost. Please email for pricing.
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request!
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body Toddler: 56% Cotton, 44% Polyester; Hood Lining Toddler: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester
Body Youth: 8oz; 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
Don't see something you want? Want to get a smaller logo, another color? This is the listing for you!
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request!
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body: 8oz; 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request! See a real photo of the green on Facebook - it's likely different than the stock photo.
No Hood, but a hoodie can be made available! Email [email protected]!
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;
Care instructions:
Machine Wash
Baggy fit - size down if between sizes
JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request!
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body: 100% Cotton
Care instructions:
Machine Wash
JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request!
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body: 60% Cotton, 40% Recycled Polyester
Care instructions:
Machine Wash, Tumble Dry
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request!
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Fit is similar to UA and glow night shirts. My (small) 2nd grader is wearing a size small and an XS would fit him better. My (small) 5th grader is wearing a medium.
Made to order, about a week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request! Some colors are periodically out of stock from our supplier and I will update inventory based on what is available.
This is a loose fit, pills after a few washes, but use a fabric shaver and it's like new!
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Made-to-order
Large Capacity and Durable: The reusable grocery bags for groceries measure about W14.7"*H13.8"*D3.3" which can easily hold 50 Lbs. All tote bags bulk are made of polyester fabric which is lightweight yet sturdy and all seams are reinforced with bias tape which makes reusable tote bags strong enough to pack heavy groceries.
Made to order, about a week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request!
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Made-to-order. Please email [email protected] with questions.
NEW Design!!! Glow Night Exclusive for 10/17!
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton) prior to Glow Night on 10/17.
This is a CAPPED order due to the short turnaround time to Glow Night. More shirts may be made available for pre-order after Glow Night, if desired.
Shirts GLOW IN THE DARK! For best results, charge them in direct sunlight for 30 minutes or use a UV light.
Made-to-order
Made-to-order. Comes in 2 sizes (XS, S)
Help provide a shirt to a student who may not be in the position to purchase one
Help provide a sweatshirt to a student who may not be in the position to purchase one
$
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