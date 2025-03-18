2025 National Preparedness Month: Preparedness Is Wellness Sessions

Virtual - Zoom

September 17 @12pm Emergency Management and Preparedness
Free

Participate in a lunch and learn presentation and Q&A with a Certified Emergency Manager from Prince George’s County Government

September 24 @7pm Emergency Management
Free

Participate in an after work presentation and Q&A with a Certified Emergency Manager from Prince George’s County Government to help prepare your family for these turbulent times.

1 Person 72 Hour Emergency Backpack
$40

You need to be prepared for at least the first 72 hours after a disaster and Ready America has the solution. Our partners at Ready America have developed a 1 Person Emergency Kit with the essentials and other helpful items that you would need for 3 days. In it you will find the basic essentials to help you get through any emergency. 

  • Essential emergency supplies to support 1 person for 3 days 
  • Great for home, the office, or car 
  • Includes 5-year shelf life emergency food & water 
  • Designed by emergency preparedness experts 
  • Ideal for personal safety during an emergency
