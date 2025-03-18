2025 National Preparedness Month: Preparedness Is Wellness Sessions

You need to be prepared for at least the first 72 hours after a disaster and Ready America has the solution. Our partners at Ready America have developed a 1 Person Emergency Kit with the essentials and other helpful items that you would need for 3 days. In it you will find the basic essentials to help you get through any emergency.

Essential emergency supplies to support 1 person for 3 days

Great for home, the office, or car

Includes 5-year shelf life emergency food & water

Designed by emergency preparedness experts

Ideal for personal safety during an emergency