Premarital Services

Tell us what you both agree to regarding your existing property, your existing debt, and how you want to treat future purchases and debt. We recommend a full financial disclosure prior to formalizing your prenup.
Premarital Counseling (virtual or in person)
$850
Jumpstart your marriage with wisdom and insight. We offer 1-on-1 sessions with you and your partner for 8 weeks to discuss critical insights, decisions, and red flags before you tie the knot. This counseling satisfies court requirements for your marriage license.
Wedding Officiant
$750
It's your day! Whether you are hosting a traditional ceremony, or a private gathering, we can officiate your exchange of vows and register your marriage with the state of Georgia. Additional charges for mileage will be applied to weddings for than 50 miles away from Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Add a donation for Law for Love Living Legacy Charitable Trust
$
