PRESALE-PlantCon Los Angeles 2027

Hosted by
About this event
HALF OFF! $22.50 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). Typically $45 plus tax over $20 in savings! For those who want the best value PlantCon has to offer!
Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
HALF OFF! $7.50 plus tax. Typically $15 plus tax. Child's ticket required for ALL children regardless of age, and must be purchased with an Adult Ticket.
Note: This ticket type does NOT include Opening Reception or Convention T-Shirt or Saturday Admission.
HALF OFF! $62.50 plus tax for Early Entry Pass (ENTRY AT 9:00AM) + GA. Typically $125 plus tax over $60 in savings!
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
HALF OFF! $124.50 plus tax for the VIP Access Pass (ENTRY AT 8:00AM) + GA. For those who want the best experience at PlantCon! Typically $249 plus tax over $100 in savings!
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
HALF OFF! $247.50 plus tax. Have it all with VIP perks, an exclusive 8 am entry time, and the ability to promote your business without a booth. Typically $495 plus tax over $200 in savings!
This is a promotional opportunity, you may not facilitate onsite transactions in this ticket type. Industry Pass holders found to be selling on site will be removed from PlantCon without a refund. Please note that not all exhibitors will be ready to sell products at 8 am.
Industry Pass Holders are NOT able to solicit to any customers while the customers are shopping or interacting with an exhibitor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!