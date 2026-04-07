Preschool for the Arts At St. Anne's Silent Auction 2026

Advanced Wellness Optimization Package [Includes 6 sessions of Red Light Therapy (15 mins) + Ballancer® Pro Lymphatic Drainage (40 mins) per session]

Combine the transformative power of Red Light Therapy (RLT) Ballancer®Pro for your ultimate wellness upgrade. Red Light Therapy (RLT) supercharges cellular regeneration, reduces inflammation, and revitalizes your skin. Ballancer®Pro provides advanced lymphatic massage to detoxify, improve circulation, and accelerate muscle recovery.

When used together, these therapies amplify each other's benefits, offering a synergistic approach to total body rejuvenation. Perfect for those looking to biohack their health, boost vitality, or simply feel their best, this dynamic duo supports optimal balance and long-term wellness.

Valued $1200