Hosted by

Preschool for the Arts St. Anne

About this event

Sales closed

Preschool for the Arts At St. Anne's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

199 Duke of Gloucester St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA

Mason Mayes Sip & Shop item
Mason Mayes Sip & Shop
$50

Starting bid

Join Mason Mayes with 9+ friends for an evening of champagne & cocktail sips, snacks and styling tips! Hostess will receive a shopping credit and 10% of all sales from your event will go to your charity or school of choice!

$100 gift cards if 9 friends join!


Naptown Sings Gift Card! item
Naptown Sings Gift Card!
$25

Starting bid

We have one main goal: make music fun and inspiring for all. At Naptown Sings…and Plays! our teachers are upbeat, keep it fun, and cater to the interests of the students, all while ensuring a high-quality music education for all.

Thrive Gym item
Thrive Gym
$25

Starting bid

Active and energetic classes taught by a teaching team that is committed to meeting each child where they are and helping them achieve their definition of success. Enjoy 1 month free of tuition at either location

Navy Game & Gear item
Navy Game & Gear
$60

Starting bid

4 tickets to Towson football game Sept 5th, 2026. Navy gear and signed ball!

Coopers Hawk Wine Tasting & Annapolis Maritime Museum item
Coopers Hawk Wine Tasting & Annapolis Maritime Museum item
Coopers Hawk Wine Tasting & Annapolis Maritime Museum
$100

Starting bid

Coopers Hawk Luxury Tasting for 4


A Wilma Lee Heritage cruise certificate for 4: Experience Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay like never before on this guided two-hour heritage tour aboard the historic Skipjack Wilma Lee. Learn about the city’s history and the ecology of the Bay while viewing landmarks like the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the Naval Academy. Tour guides will identify and share fun facts about native Chesapeake Bay wildlife along the cruise. Perfect for families and maritime enthusiasts.

Included with this is a complimentary AMM-branded boat bag. Valid April - October 2026

Centerlane Swim item
Centerlane Swim
$40

Starting bid

Swim lessons are more than just mastering strokes; they are a blend of skill-building, socialization, and achieving personal swimming goals.Enjoy 1 month free swim lessons.



Homestead Gardening Basket item
Homestead Gardening Basket
$60

Starting bid

Nothing but the best quality from Homestead Gardens! Enjoy some bonding time gardening with your little one. Includes: $25 gift card to Homestead, junior gardening kit, adult gloves, bouquet garden collection, stainless trowel, sun hat, watering can & kneeling pad. (value $300)

Navy Golf 3- some item
Navy Golf 3- some
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a day at Navy Golf for a 3 some round of golf!

(Member as your 4th)

Artworks Studio gift card item
Artworks Studio gift card
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate in the amount of $100 good towards any class, event, program at either studio location. Certificate is good for one year of issue date.

Terrie Johnson Photography item
Terrie Johnson Photography
$65

Starting bid

15 minute photography mini session up to 3 children with Terrie Johnson.

Claire Ward Painting item
Claire Ward Painting
$70

Starting bid

8x10 framed custom house or boat watercolor painting. Value $400

Eco adventures item
Eco adventures
$20

Starting bid

Four Jungle Express passes - valued at $78. What is a Jungle Express?? Join us at Eco Adventures for a live animal presentation for the whole family! Each program will have different themes and animals! Meet, touch, tour our facility and learn about some of our most loved animal ambassadors.Visit their website under the public programs page to see the experiences.

Watermark Cruises & Boatyard Gift Card item
Watermark Cruises & Boatyard Gift Card item
Watermark Cruises & Boatyard Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

An unforgettable journey that awaits you on the Chesapeake Bay. Enjoy 4 passes aboard

$100 Boatyard gc



Annapolis Blue Crabs FC & Fox's Den item
Annapolis Blue Crabs FC & Fox's Den item
Annapolis Blue Crabs FC & Fox's Den
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 admission tickets Annapolis Blues FC is an American soccer club. It currently competes in the Chesapeake Division of USL League Two, considered the fourth tier of the United States soccer league system


Foxes Den $100 Gift Card- enjoy a yummy meal right downtown!



Lets Go Music Festival June 5th or 6th item
Lets Go Music Festival June 5th or 6th
$75

Starting bid

2 general admission tickets

Headliners: Sublime, Fitz & The Tantrums, Natasha Bedingfield and more!!

PASA - 3's & 4's (2026) Spring Show 2 Front Row Seats item
PASA - 3's & 4's (2026) Spring Show 2 Front Row Seats
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 3's & 4's 2026 spring play (5/15/26). Seats will be located on the left side seating. Front row will be shared with 4 other winners.

PASA - 3's & 4's (2026) Spring Show 2 Front Row Seats item
PASA - 3's & 4's (2026) Spring Show 2 Front Row Seats
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 3's & 4's 2026 spring play (5/15/26). Seats will be located on the left side seating. Front row will be shared with 4 other winners.

PASA - 3's & 4's (2026) Spring Show 2 Front Row Seats item
PASA - 3's & 4's (2026) Spring Show 2 Front Row Seats
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 3's & 4's 2026 spring play (5/15/26). Seats will be located on the left side seating. Front row will be shared with 4 other winners.

PASA - 3's & 4's (2026) Christmas Show 2 Front Row Seats item
PASA - 3's & 4's (2026) Christmas Show 2 Front Row Seats
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 3's & 4's 2026 Christmas show. Seats will be located on the left side seating. Front row will be shared with 4 other winners.

PASA - 3's & 4's (2026) Christmas Show 2 Front Row Seats item
PASA - 3's & 4's (2026) Christmas Show 2 Front Row Seats
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 3's & 4's 2026 Christmas show. Seats will be located on the left side seating. Front row will be shared with 4 other winners.

PASA - 3's & 4's (2026) Christmas Show 2 Front Row Seats item
PASA - 3's & 4's (2026) Christmas Show 2 Front Row Seats
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 3's & 4's 2026 Christmas show. Seats will be located on the left side seating. Front row will be shared with 4 other winners.

PASA - 6 VIP Front Row Seats to Graduation (4's classes) item
PASA - 6 VIP Front Row Seats to Graduation (4's classes)
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 6 VIP front row seats to PASA's 4's Graduation ceremony on 5/19/2026 at St. Anne's Church. This is for Ms. Erin & Ms. Gibson's classes. Seats will be located on the right side seating and the entire front row on the right side is dedicated to the winner of this item.

PASA - Graduation 2 Front Row Seats item
PASA - Graduation 2 Front Row Seats
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 4's Graduation ceremony on 5/19/2026 at St. Anne's Church. This is for Ms. Erin & Ms. Gibson's classes. Seats will be located on the right side seating and the entire front row on the right side is dedicated to the winner of this item.

PASA - Graduation 2 Front Row Seats item
PASA - Graduation 2 Front Row Seats
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 4's Graduation ceremony on 5/19/2026 at St. Anne's Church. This is for Ms. Erin & Ms. Gibson's classes. Seats will be located on the right side seating and the entire front row on the right side is dedicated to the winner of this item.

PASA - Graduation 2 Front Row Seats item
PASA - Graduation 2 Front Row Seats
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 4's Graduation ceremony on 5/19/2026 at St. Anne's Church. This is for Ms. Erin & Ms. Gibson's classes. Seats will be located on the right side seating and the entire front row on the right side is dedicated to the winner of this item.

PASA - 1 Week Free Summer Camp For 1 Child item
PASA - 1 Week Free Summer Camp For 1 Child
$70

Starting bid

1 week of Summer Camp for 1 child (family chooses which week, must be summer of 2026, child must be potty trained)

PASA - 1 Month Free Breakfast Club item
PASA - 1 Month Free Breakfast Club
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 1 month free of PASA's Breakfast Club during the 2026-2027 school year. Valid for 1 child.

Chesapeake Baysox item
Chesapeake Baysox
$25

Starting bid

2 Box Seats to 1 Chesapeake Baysox Home Game

Euna Aesthetics NanoLaser Peel & Great Frogs item
Euna Aesthetics NanoLaser Peel & Great Frogs item
Euna Aesthetics NanoLaser Peel & Great Frogs
$200

Starting bid

Looking to polish your skin but only have the weekend? Meet NanoLaserPeel—the lunchtime peel for a brighter, more even complexion brought to you by Euna Aesthetics in Annapolis. ($600 value)


Great Frogs 2 wine tastings valued at $70

Kim Hovel Custom Painted Dinning Set item
Kim Hovel Custom Painted Dinning Set
$50

Starting bid

Featuring original Kim Hovell sailboat artwork on bowls, platter and serving spoon

Z Flight Watersports - 6 Top Gun Flight item
Z Flight Watersports - 6 Top Gun Flight
$100

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 6 Top Gun Flight plus photo package. $600 value

Rams Head On Stage item
Rams Head On Stage
$25

Starting bid

Pair of concert tickets!

Hyper Kidz item
Hyper Kidz
$15

Starting bid

3 HyperKidz Admission Passes + Stuffy

Explore our indoor playgrounds. Come play with us using these 3 admission passes while your kiddo enjoys the bonus stuffy!

Playstreet Museum item
Playstreet Museum
$20

Starting bid

2 Passes to Play Street Museum in Severna Park. It is an engaging and educational neighborhood children's museum with activities for toddlers and children up to 8 years of age. Our neighborhood children’s museum transports your young ones to The Town Square where they can explore interactive exhibits based around life in the city.

Annapolis Sailboat Show - 4 Day Tickets item
Annapolis Sailboat Show - 4 Day Tickets
$30

Starting bid

4 complimentary day tickets for the Annapolis Sailboat Show on October 15-18, 2026. Not valid for preview day Oct 15, 2026

Annapolis Powerboat Show - 4 Day Tickets item
Annapolis Powerboat Show - 4 Day Tickets
$30

Starting bid

4 complimentary day tickets for the Annapolis Powerboat Show on October 8-11, 2026. Not valid on preview day Oct 8

Safety First Swimming & Old Fox Books item
Safety First Swimming & Old Fox Books item
Safety First Swimming & Old Fox Books
$40

Starting bid

Annabel Lobe brings over 25 years of teaching experience to private and small group swimming lesson around Annapolis, Maryland, including her new indoor pool.

Enjoy 4 summer swim classes & a pair of goggles


Old Fox Books $25 gift card!

Personal Fitness Trainer- 2 sessions item
Personal Fitness Trainer- 2 sessions
$30

Starting bid

Maxed Out Fitness - 1 Fitness consultation + 2 personal training sessions

Yoga Factory item
Yoga Factory
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a month of unlimited class. Yoga Factory Annapolis or Crofton offers 5 different styles of yoga and over 75 classes a week. Try them all to get your full yoga experience! ($150 value)


The Kinney Clinic - Wellness Package + Lymphatic Drainage item
The Kinney Clinic - Wellness Package + Lymphatic Drainage
$200

Starting bid

Advanced Wellness Optimization Package [Includes 6 sessions of Red Light Therapy (15 mins) + Ballancer® Pro Lymphatic Drainage (40 mins) per session]

Combine the transformative power of Red Light Therapy (RLT) Ballancer®Pro for your ultimate wellness upgrade. Red Light Therapy (RLT) supercharges cellular regeneration, reduces inflammation, and revitalizes your skin. Ballancer®Pro provides advanced lymphatic massage to detoxify, improve circulation, and accelerate muscle recovery.
When used together, these therapies amplify each other's benefits, offering a synergistic approach to total body rejuvenation. Perfect for those looking to biohack their health, boost vitality, or simply feel their best, this dynamic duo supports optimal balance and long-term wellness.

Valued $1200

Ballet Theater of Maryland & Carpaccios item
Ballet Theater of Maryland & Carpaccios item
Ballet Theater of Maryland & Carpaccios
$50

Starting bid

2 Ballet Show tickets for 2026/2027 season at Maryland Hall


Carpaccios $100 Gift Card

Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits & KB Ace Yeti Gift item
Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits & KB Ace Yeti Gift
$70

Starting bid

1 bottle each

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc/Viognier

Firriato Etna Bianca Italian White wine

Method California Cabernet Sauvignon

Etude Lyric Pinot Noir

Akoya pearl earrings with Zach Bear Book and Bear item
Akoya pearl earrings with Zach Bear Book and Bear
$45

Starting bid

No Annapolitan wardrobe is complete without Natural Pearl Stud Earrings. These 8mm Akoya pearls from Zachary's Jewelers should do the trick from boat to ballroom! 8mm Pearl Stud Earrings Post & Backs: 14Kt Yellow Gold

Fig & Flower - Floral arrangement class item
Fig & Flower - Floral arrangement class
$150

Starting bid

A private flower-arranging class for five people to the preschool auction (a $700 value).

The 1.5-hour class is held in our backyard garden, weather permitting. We provide all necessary materials and instruction to create a beautiful arrangement. Additionally, light snacks are served, and guests will receive 10% off all retail merchandise.

Dogwood Acres 2 All Day Enrichment Getaway item
Dogwood Acres 2 All Day Enrichment Getaway
$75

Starting bid

For dogs or cats- enjoy 2 day all inclusive lodging pass and spa day.

Choose from a nature walk, 1:1 pay, small group play, interactive puzzle play

Valued $360

4 Tickets to the Maryland Zoo item
4 Tickets to the Maryland Zoo
$40

Starting bid

Four tickets to the Maryland Zoo

Paca Girlfriends Party item
Paca Girlfriends Party
$70

Starting bid

2 General Admission tickets for the Paca Girlfriends Party

Value is $300

Wednesday, June 10, 2026
6 pm - 9 pm
William Paca House & Garden, Annapolis 
 

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