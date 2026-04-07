Preschool for the Arts At St. Anne's Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Join Mason Mayes with 9+ friends for an evening of champagne & cocktail sips, snacks and styling tips! Hostess will receive a shopping credit and 10% of all sales from your event will go to your charity or school of choice!
$100 gift cards if 9 friends join!
Starting bid
We have one main goal: make music fun and inspiring for all. At Naptown Sings…and Plays! our teachers are upbeat, keep it fun, and cater to the interests of the students, all while ensuring a high-quality music education for all.
Starting bid
Active and energetic classes taught by a teaching team that is committed to meeting each child where they are and helping them achieve their definition of success. Enjoy 1 month free of tuition at either location
Starting bid
4 tickets to Towson football game Sept 5th, 2026. Navy gear and signed ball!
Starting bid
Coopers Hawk Luxury Tasting for 4
A Wilma Lee Heritage cruise certificate for 4: Experience Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay like never before on this guided two-hour heritage tour aboard the historic Skipjack Wilma Lee. Learn about the city’s history and the ecology of the Bay while viewing landmarks like the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the Naval Academy. Tour guides will identify and share fun facts about native Chesapeake Bay wildlife along the cruise. Perfect for families and maritime enthusiasts.
Included with this is a complimentary AMM-branded boat bag. Valid April - October 2026
Starting bid
Swim lessons are more than just mastering strokes; they are a blend of skill-building, socialization, and achieving personal swimming goals.Enjoy 1 month free swim lessons.
Starting bid
Nothing but the best quality from Homestead Gardens! Enjoy some bonding time gardening with your little one. Includes: $25 gift card to Homestead, junior gardening kit, adult gloves, bouquet garden collection, stainless trowel, sun hat, watering can & kneeling pad. (value $300)
Starting bid
Enjoy a day at Navy Golf for a 3 some round of golf!
(Member as your 4th)
Starting bid
Gift certificate in the amount of $100 good towards any class, event, program at either studio location. Certificate is good for one year of issue date.
Starting bid
15 minute photography mini session up to 3 children with Terrie Johnson.
Starting bid
8x10 framed custom house or boat watercolor painting. Value $400
Starting bid
Four Jungle Express passes - valued at $78. What is a Jungle Express?? Join us at Eco Adventures for a live animal presentation for the whole family! Each program will have different themes and animals! Meet, touch, tour our facility and learn about some of our most loved animal ambassadors.Visit their website under the public programs page to see the experiences.
Starting bid
An unforgettable journey that awaits you on the Chesapeake Bay. Enjoy 4 passes aboard
$100 Boatyard gc
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 admission tickets Annapolis Blues FC is an American soccer club. It currently competes in the Chesapeake Division of USL League Two, considered the fourth tier of the United States soccer league system
Foxes Den $100 Gift Card- enjoy a yummy meal right downtown!
Starting bid
2 general admission tickets
Headliners: Sublime, Fitz & The Tantrums, Natasha Bedingfield and more!!
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 3's & 4's 2026 spring play (5/15/26). Seats will be located on the left side seating. Front row will be shared with 4 other winners.
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 3's & 4's 2026 spring play (5/15/26). Seats will be located on the left side seating. Front row will be shared with 4 other winners.
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 3's & 4's 2026 spring play (5/15/26). Seats will be located on the left side seating. Front row will be shared with 4 other winners.
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 3's & 4's 2026 Christmas show. Seats will be located on the left side seating. Front row will be shared with 4 other winners.
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 3's & 4's 2026 Christmas show. Seats will be located on the left side seating. Front row will be shared with 4 other winners.
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 3's & 4's 2026 Christmas show. Seats will be located on the left side seating. Front row will be shared with 4 other winners.
Starting bid
Enjoy 6 VIP front row seats to PASA's 4's Graduation ceremony on 5/19/2026 at St. Anne's Church. This is for Ms. Erin & Ms. Gibson's classes. Seats will be located on the right side seating and the entire front row on the right side is dedicated to the winner of this item.
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 4's Graduation ceremony on 5/19/2026 at St. Anne's Church. This is for Ms. Erin & Ms. Gibson's classes. Seats will be located on the right side seating and the entire front row on the right side is dedicated to the winner of this item.
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 4's Graduation ceremony on 5/19/2026 at St. Anne's Church. This is for Ms. Erin & Ms. Gibson's classes. Seats will be located on the right side seating and the entire front row on the right side is dedicated to the winner of this item.
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 front row seats to PASA's 4's Graduation ceremony on 5/19/2026 at St. Anne's Church. This is for Ms. Erin & Ms. Gibson's classes. Seats will be located on the right side seating and the entire front row on the right side is dedicated to the winner of this item.
Starting bid
1 week of Summer Camp for 1 child (family chooses which week, must be summer of 2026, child must be potty trained)
Starting bid
Enjoy 1 month free of PASA's Breakfast Club during the 2026-2027 school year. Valid for 1 child.
Starting bid
2 Box Seats to 1 Chesapeake Baysox Home Game
Starting bid
Looking to polish your skin but only have the weekend? Meet NanoLaserPeel—the lunchtime peel for a brighter, more even complexion brought to you by Euna Aesthetics in Annapolis. ($600 value)
Great Frogs 2 wine tastings valued at $70
Starting bid
Featuring original Kim Hovell sailboat artwork on bowls, platter and serving spoon
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 6 Top Gun Flight plus photo package. $600 value
Starting bid
Pair of concert tickets!
Starting bid
3 HyperKidz Admission Passes + Stuffy
Explore our indoor playgrounds. Come play with us using these 3 admission passes while your kiddo enjoys the bonus stuffy!
Starting bid
2 Passes to Play Street Museum in Severna Park. It is an engaging and educational neighborhood children's museum with activities for toddlers and children up to 8 years of age. Our neighborhood children’s museum transports your young ones to The Town Square where they can explore interactive exhibits based around life in the city.
Starting bid
4 complimentary day tickets for the Annapolis Sailboat Show on October 15-18, 2026. Not valid for preview day Oct 15, 2026
Starting bid
4 complimentary day tickets for the Annapolis Powerboat Show on October 8-11, 2026. Not valid on preview day Oct 8
Starting bid
Annabel Lobe brings over 25 years of teaching experience to private and small group swimming lesson around Annapolis, Maryland, including her new indoor pool.
Enjoy 4 summer swim classes & a pair of goggles
Old Fox Books $25 gift card!
Starting bid
Maxed Out Fitness - 1 Fitness consultation + 2 personal training sessions
Starting bid
Enjoy a month of unlimited class. Yoga Factory Annapolis or Crofton offers 5 different styles of yoga and over 75 classes a week. Try them all to get your full yoga experience! ($150 value)
Starting bid
Advanced Wellness Optimization Package [Includes 6 sessions of Red Light Therapy (15 mins) + Ballancer® Pro Lymphatic Drainage (40 mins) per session]
Combine the transformative power of Red Light Therapy (RLT) Ballancer®Pro for your ultimate wellness upgrade. Red Light Therapy (RLT) supercharges cellular regeneration, reduces inflammation, and revitalizes your skin. Ballancer®Pro provides advanced lymphatic massage to detoxify, improve circulation, and accelerate muscle recovery.
When used together, these therapies amplify each other's benefits, offering a synergistic approach to total body rejuvenation. Perfect for those looking to biohack their health, boost vitality, or simply feel their best, this dynamic duo supports optimal balance and long-term wellness.
Valued $1200
Starting bid
2 Ballet Show tickets for 2026/2027 season at Maryland Hall
Carpaccios $100 Gift Card
Starting bid
1 bottle each
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc/Viognier
Firriato Etna Bianca Italian White wine
Method California Cabernet Sauvignon
Etude Lyric Pinot Noir
Starting bid
No Annapolitan wardrobe is complete without Natural Pearl Stud Earrings. These 8mm Akoya pearls from Zachary's Jewelers should do the trick from boat to ballroom! 8mm Pearl Stud Earrings Post & Backs: 14Kt Yellow Gold
Starting bid
A private flower-arranging class for five people to the preschool auction (a $700 value).
The 1.5-hour class is held in our backyard garden, weather permitting. We provide all necessary materials and instruction to create a beautiful arrangement. Additionally, light snacks are served, and guests will receive 10% off all retail merchandise.
Starting bid
For dogs or cats- enjoy 2 day all inclusive lodging pass and spa day.
Choose from a nature walk, 1:1 pay, small group play, interactive puzzle play
Valued $360
Starting bid
Four tickets to the Maryland Zoo
Starting bid
2 General Admission tickets for the Paca Girlfriends Party
Value is $300
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
6 pm - 9 pm
William Paca House & Garden, Annapolis
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!