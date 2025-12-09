Preschool Prom

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all the fun.
Enjoy the full program with access to all the fun.
Enjoy the full program with access to all the fun.
Sponsorship opportunity, by sponsoring this entertainment you will get tickets for family, no need to purchase individual tickets. Sponsorship value in excess of tickets received will be eligible for tax receipt.
Sponsorship opportunity, by sponsoring this entertainment you will get tickets for family, no need to purchase individual tickets. Sponsorship value in excess of tickets received will be eligible for tax receipt.
Sponsorship opportunity, by sponsoring this entertainment you will get tickets for family, no need to purchase individual tickets. Sponsorship value in excess of tickets received will be eligible for tax receipt.
Sponsorship opportunity, by sponsoring this entertainment you will get tickets for family, no need to purchase individual tickets. Sponsorship value in excess of tickets received will be eligible for tax receipt.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!