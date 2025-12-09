Reform Temple Of Jupiter-tequesta Inc

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Reform Temple Of Jupiter-tequesta Inc

About this event

Preschool Prom

2250 Central Blvd

Jupiter, FL 33458, USA

Adult Admission
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all the fun.

Child Admission (1 - 10 years old)
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all the fun.

Infant Admission (12 months and under)
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all the fun.

Sponsor Face Painting - Family ticket included
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsorship opportunity, by sponsoring this entertainment you will get tickets for family, no need to purchase individual tickets. Sponsorship value in excess of tickets received will be eligible for tax receipt.

Sponsor Balloon Artist - Family ticket included
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsorship opportunity, by sponsoring this entertainment you will get tickets for family, no need to purchase individual tickets. Sponsorship value in excess of tickets received will be eligible for tax receipt.

Sponsor Character Appearance - Family ticket included
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsorship opportunity, by sponsoring this entertainment you will get tickets for family, no need to purchase individual tickets. Sponsorship value in excess of tickets received will be eligible for tax receipt.

Sponsor Fairy Hair - Family ticket included
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsorship opportunity, by sponsoring this entertainment you will get tickets for family, no need to purchase individual tickets. Sponsorship value in excess of tickets received will be eligible for tax receipt.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!