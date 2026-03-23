Presenting Sponsorship 2026

Lead the Day. Champion the Mission ⛳

(Presenting Sponsorship – Exclusive)





The Presenting Sponsorship is the premier opportunity to partner with the Brendan M. Horton Memorial Golf Scramble, placing your organization at the forefront of this meaningful event. Our 9th Annual Golf Scramble will be hosted at Biddeford Saco Country Club on July 06, 2026.





As the lead sponsor, your business will be prominently recognized across all aspects of the tournament while directly supporting scholarships for South Portland High School seniors.





What Your Sponsorship Supports

Your contribution goes directly to the Brendan Horton Memorial Scholarship, honoring Brendan’s spirit, determination, and love of sports by helping provide higher education opportunities for two graduating students each year.





Sponsorship Includes:

Premier recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of the event

Top placement on all event signage and materials

Prominent on-course and day-of-event visibility

Recognition in the event program

Thank you for leading this event and helping us make a lasting impact for local students.