PreservationWorks Big Buffalo Fundraiser Weekend- GENERAL ADMISSION

444 Forest Ave

Buffalo, NY 14213, USA

General Admission - FULL WEEKEND TOUR
$250

Grants access to all social and educational events and tours this weekend

GENERAL ADMISSION- SATURDAY'S ASYLUM TOUR ONLY
$125

This ticket grants access to our social and educational events and our 4 hour asylum tour on Saturday only. It does not grant access to Sunday's tours.

GENERAL ADMISSION- Sunday’s Buffalo Tour (Non-asylum)
$125

This ticket is good for Sunday’s mini photography tour only - 9:30-3:30. Buffalo State Hospital is NOT included in this tour. This tour will visit Colonel Ward Pumping Station, Buffalo Central Terminal, and St. John Kanty’s Church. Please read full event description for more info.

Added- Bagged Lunch for Sunday Trolley Tour
$18

Includes a Roast Beef, Turkey, or Veggie sandwich, a side, and a cookie. Bottled water available too.


You will be asked your preference later.

