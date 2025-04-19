The Healing Justice Network Practitioner Program 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until July 28, 2027
🥇 Tier One – Giving Tier- $299/year
Contribute to The Healing Justice by offering tax-deductible services or products chosen by you to individual community Healing Justice members in the network.
You Provide: 15% of your annual services or product (as pro bono or reduced-rate care, products discounted are tax deductible as donation, not services. You will receive a formal year-end tax receipt. You Receive: Listing in the Healing Justice Network Directory on www.thepreservatory.life. Monthly social media spotlight via @thepreservatory.life. Priority invitation to participate in events like The Warriors. Healing Justice Digital Badge to show your alignment. Annual documentation for tax deduction.
Valid until July 28, 2027
🥈 Tier Two – Discount Tier $199/year
Help create affordable access to alternative healing through consistent in-kind discounts. You Provide: 20% discount to anyone presenting a Preservatory Member ID. Track value of services provided at discount as in-kind contributions. Receive a year-end acknowledgment letter for your donated value. You Receive: Directory listing on our official website. Monthly Instagram feature. Opportunities to vend or present at community events. Healing Justice Digital Badge. Tax receipt for the total discounted value.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!