The Healing Justice Network Practitioner Program 2026

🥇 Tier One – Giving Tier- $299/year

Contribute to The Healing Justice by offering tax-deductible services or products chosen by you to individual community Healing Justice members in the network.

You Provide: 15% of your annual services or product (as pro bono or reduced-rate care, products discounted are tax deductible as donation, not services. You will receive a formal year-end tax receipt. You Receive: Listing in the Healing Justice Network Directory on www.thepreservatory.life. Monthly social media spotlight via @thepreservatory.life. Priority invitation to participate in events like The Warriors. Healing Justice Digital Badge to show your alignment. Annual documentation for tax deduction.