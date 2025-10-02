Preserve Troy: Presale Jam Fundraiser

Our delicious Ohio made Jingle Jam is made with fresh strawberries, cranberries, and spices. It's perfect for spreading on toast, pancakes, or biscuits, or adding to your favorite holiday recipes.
Sugar, Strawberries, Cranberries, Water, Fruit Pectin, Spices, Orange Oil.
Our Ohio made Strawberry Jam is made with only the finest, sun-ripened strawberries. This delicious jam is perfect for spreading on toast, pancakes, or waffles, or adding to yogurt or ice cream. It's also a great way to enjoy the taste of summer all year long.
Sugar, Strawberries, Water, Pectin
Our Ohio made Strawberry Jalapeño Jam is made with only the finest, freshest ingredients. It's a delicious and versatile spread that can be enjoyed on everything from toast to pancakes to tacos.
Sugar, Strawberries, Jalapeño Peppers, Vinegar, Water, Fruit Pectin
