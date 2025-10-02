Preserve Troy: Presale Jam Fundraiser

Jingle Jam - Pint item
Jingle Jam - Pint
$10

Our delicious Ohio made Jingle Jam is made with fresh strawberries, cranberries, and spices. It's perfect for spreading on toast, pancakes, or biscuits, or adding to your favorite holiday recipes.

  • Made with all-natural ingredients
  • No artificial colors or flavors
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • No preservatives
  • Gluten free and non-GMO

How to Use

  • Spread on toast, pancakes, or biscuits
  • Add to your favorite holiday recipes
  • Serve with cheese and crackers

Ingredients

Sugar, Strawberries, Cranberries, Water, Fruit Pectin, Spices, Orange Oil.

Strawberry Jam - Pint item
Strawberry Jam - Pint
$10

Our Ohio made Strawberry Jam is made with only the finest, sun-ripened strawberries. This delicious jam is perfect for spreading on toast, pancakes, or waffles, or adding to yogurt or ice cream. It's also a great way to enjoy the taste of summer all year long.

  • Made with only the finest, sun-ripened strawberries
  • No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
  • Only pure cane sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Non GMO

How to Use

  • Spread on toast, pancakes, or waffles
  • Add to yogurt or ice cream
  • Use as a filling for pies, tarts, or pastries
  • Drizzle over grilled meats or fish

Ingredients

Sugar, Strawberries, Water, Pectin

Strawberry Jalapeño Jam - Pint item
Strawberry Jalapeño Jam - Pint
$10

Our Ohio made Strawberry Jalapeño Jam is made with only the finest, freshest ingredients. It's a delicious and versatile spread that can be enjoyed on everything from toast to pancakes to tacos.

  • Made with only pure cane sugar
  • No artificial colors or flavors
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • No preservatives
  • Gluten free
  • Non GMO

How to Use

  • Spread on toast, bagels, or pancakes
  • Add to yogurt or oatmeal
  • Use as a marinade for chicken or pork
  • Drizzle over grilled fish or vegetables
  • Add to salsa or chili
  • Pour over a brick of cream cheese and serve with crackers

Ingredients

Sugar, Strawberries, Jalapeño Peppers, Vinegar, Water, Fruit Pectin

