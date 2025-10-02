Preserve Troy: Presale Jam Fundraiser

Our Ohio made Strawberry Jam is made with only the finest, sun-ripened strawberries. This delicious jam is perfect for spreading on toast, pancakes, or waffles, or adding to yogurt or ice cream. It's also a great way to enjoy the taste of summer all year long.

Made with only the finest, sun-ripened strawberries

No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives

Only pure cane sugar

Gluten free

Non GMO

How to Use

Spread on toast, pancakes, or waffles

Add to yogurt or ice cream

Use as a filling for pies, tarts, or pastries

Drizzle over grilled meats or fish

Ingredients

Sugar, Strawberries, Water, Pectin