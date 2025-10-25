PRESERVING REEMS CREEK WHEEL

Before Hurricane Helene swept through the mountains in 2024, watercolor artist Gayle Havens painted this breathtaking depiction of the historic Reems Creek Wheel — a symbol of Weaverville’s enduring connection to its land and heritage.

Today, her work stands as one of the last professional artistic recordings of the wheel, now preserved at the Weaverville Community Center. Through Preserving a Picturesque America (PAPA), each limited-edition Giclée print helps safeguard the landscapes, stories, and communities that define America’s past and future.



Own a piece of history — and help protect the places that inspire it.