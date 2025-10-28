Presidential Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this necklace is part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.
Classic Barbie with a hand croquet hat and dress.
Porcelain doll, upper body is porcelain, lower body is the hoop dress only
Retail $350 - Dinner, Salad, & Desert plates, cereal bowl and Tumbler. Circa 1937-1946: The fiesta water tumbers were designed and produced shortly after the lines original release and were only made in the first six colors, being discontinued by 1946. They stand an impressive 4 1/2" tall and are decorated with bands of concentric rings around the top outside and are all marked in the mold.
https://vintageamericanpottery.com/turquoise-vintage-fiestaware.html
Retail $125 - Rare yellow Platter
https://vintageamericanpottery.com/yellow-vintage-fiesta-kitchen-kraft-oval-platter.html
Retail $110 - Yellow cereal bowl and Tumbler. Circa 1937-1946: The fiesta water tumbers were designed and produced shortly after the lines original release and were only made in the first six colors, being discontinued by 1946. They stand an impressive 4 1/2" tall and are decorated with bands of concentric rings around the top outside and are all marked in the mold.
Circa 1940-1959: The Harlequin Pottery Oatmeal Bowl was produced for 19 years and made in all twelve original Harlequin colors. Modeled after the Fruit & Nappy Bowl, it shares a rolled top and same proportional design. This example in the original bright and sunny Harlequin Yellow glaze is in excellent condition, without damage or use. Measures 5 9/16" w x 1 1/2" h.
Retail $165 - Circa 1936-1959: It is here, on the Fiesta 2 pint jug, that the iconic ring handle is showcased.
Retail $165 https://vintageamericanpottery.com/Yellow_Fiesta_Vintage_Fiestaware_2_Pint_Jug_For_Sale_Fiesta_Pottery_Authentic_Old_Genuine_Gift_Buy_Online_Now.html
Circa 1938-1959: The 4 ¾" Fiesta fruit bowl was added in 1938 as a smaller option of a tableware bowl. Each piece was hand jiggered after coming out of the slipcast mold. Concentric rings will vary because of this. Earlier versions, like this one in original turquoise, were fully glazed, with the in-mold mark on the bottom.
Retail $150 https://vintageamericanpottery.com/turquoise-vintage-fiesta-4-inch-fruit-bowl.html
Circa 1937-1946: The fiesta water tumbler was added to the line after a year of exciting success. Made in only the first six original colors, the mug was discontinued by 1946. The bands of concentric rings around the top of the mug would have been etched into each piece on the jiggering machine, a laborious production method.
Retail $150 https://vintageamericanpottery.com/green-vintage-fiesta-water-tumbler-mug.html
Circa 1937-1946: The fiesta water tumbler was added to the line after a year of exciting success. Made in only the first six original colors, the mug was discontinued by 1946. The bands of concentric rings around the top of the mug would have been etched into each piece on the jiggering machine, a laborious production method.
Retail $450 ($75 each)
https://vintageamericanpottery.com/blue-vintage-fiesta-juice-tumbler.html
Circa 1951-1959: The 1950s fiesta color of chartreuse is such a delight that it even excites the senses on the 6" bread and butter plate.
Circa 1951-1959: Vintage Fiesta greens covered a wide spectrum, but it is the Chartreuse color that captivates us today and remains highly collected.
Retail $75
Circa 1936-1951: There is nothing quite as charming as using the smallest plate from the original vintage fiestaware line.
Retail $150 ($25 each)
Circa 1936: With appropriate saucer (2 piece set)— Advanced collectors will appreciate adding the flat bottomed cups, but especially their appropriate saucers to complete the early collection pieces. Inside flat bottoms, a hand turned foot and an unmarked saucer with 5 closely spaced rings around the foot will distinguish these early examples. For the purist collectors, the one year production of this set makes it a great item to cherish. This set is in excellent condition without signs of use or damage. Cup measures just under 3" tall and saucer a little over 6" wide.
Retail $375 set of 3
https://vintageamericanpottery.com/yellow-vintage-fiesta-flat-bottom-teacup-saucer-set.html
10' Dinner plate retail $85
9" Luncheon plate retail $40
6" Bread and butter plate retail $25
5 1/2' Fruit bowl retail $60
Juice Tumbler retail $75
Circa 1959-1969: A complete table setting consisted of a 6,7,9 and 10" plate.The large dinner plate are the hardest to find.
https://vintageamericanpottery.com/red-vintage-fiestaware-for-sale.html
10" Dinner plate retail $85
5 1/2' Fruit bowl retail $60
Saucer retail $25 each
Circa 1959-1969: A complete table setting consisted of a 6,7,9 and 10" plate.The large dinner plate are the hardest to find.
10" Dinner plate retail $85
9" Luncheon plate retail $40
6" Bread and butter plate retail $25
6" Dessert Bowl retail $65
5 1/2' Fruit bowl retail $60
Circa 1959-1969: A complete table setting consisted of a 6,7,9 and 10" plate.The large dinner plate are the hardest to find.
18 collectable HRS Convention Pins
retail $360
Limited remaining stock of RHS Scrapbooking paper and stickers set
Retail $200
Chantilly Lane Roxie 19" Bear Sings" I Want to Be Loved by You" Plush, Runs on 3 AA batteries
Retail $100
2 tickets to Hale Theater Production of
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Sandy Utah Jan 19 through May 9th
Retail $154
Regional Premiere! Fresh From Broadway! … Hilarious mayhem as once again the much-loved members of the Cornley Drama Society battle against technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes on their way to Neverland. Hysterically funny! Magical disaster! Lewis, Shields and Sayer - the team who wrote the global hit, The Play That Goes Wrong - have done it again! What could possibly go wrong this time?... Everything? A sure sell-out!
Presidential Hat Collection, vintage wool hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee
Presidential Hat Collection, vintage red cowboy hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee
Presidential Hat Collection, red hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee
Presidential Hat Collection, red hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee. This hat is best for someone with a little bit smaller head.
Presidential Hat Collection, pink cowboy hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Red wool hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Red Straw Cowboy Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Red Lacey Sun Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Red Satin Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Red
Sun Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Pink Straw Bow Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Red 20's Cut Back Hatt hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Pink Straw Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
55 plus Red Hat related pieces, Retails $275
35 plus Pink hat related pieces, Retails $275
Hats the Musical mug, Hat, canvas tote bag and book, Retail $150
Presidential Hat Collection, Red Satin Brim Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Coral Pink Floppy Sun Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Purple Felt Cowboy Hat Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Elegant Wood Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Satin Pink Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Red Organza Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Prink Floppy Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Extreme Red Feather Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.
