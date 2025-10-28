Hosted by

Presidential Gala Silent Auction

Pink Rhinestone Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Red Rhinestone Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Red Rhinestone Set with Hat Pendant
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Red Beaded Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Red Hat Set with Pendant
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Red Hat Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Red Rhinestone Beaded Necklace
$30

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this necklace is part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Lavender Rhinestone Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Red Hat Beaded Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Red Hat Wave Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Purple Rhinestone Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Red Hat Bow Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Pink Hat Wave Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Red Bowler Hat Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Purple Rhinestone Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Red Cowboy Hat Set
$50

Starting bid

Handmade by President Michelle Lee from collectable red hat beads, this set includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Part of the Presidential Jewelry Collection.

Red Hat Barbie
$50

Starting bid

Classic Barbie with a hand croquet hat and dress.

Red Hat Porcelain Doll
$50

Starting bid

Porcelain doll, upper body is porcelain, lower body is the hoop dress only

Turquose Fiesta Ware Set
$150

Starting bid

Retail $350 - Dinner, Salad, & Desert plates, cereal bowl and Tumbler. Circa 1937-1946: The fiesta water tumbers were designed and produced shortly after the lines original release and were only made in the first six colors, being discontinued by 1946. They stand an impressive 4 1/2" tall and are decorated with bands of concentric rings around the top outside and are all marked in the mold.


Retail $350

https://vintageamericanpottery.com/turquoise-vintage-fiestaware.html

Yellow Fiesta Ware Gravy Boat
$50

Starting bid

Retail $75 - Rare yellow gravy boat


https://vintageamericanpottery.com

Yellow Fiesta Ware Platter
$50

Starting bid

Retail $125 - Rare yellow Platter


https://vintageamericanpottery.com/yellow-vintage-fiesta-kitchen-kraft-oval-platter.html

Yellow Fiesta Ware set
$65

Starting bid

Retail $110 - Yellow cereal bowl and Tumbler. Circa 1937-1946: The fiesta water tumbers were designed and produced shortly after the lines original release and were only made in the first six colors, being discontinued by 1946. They stand an impressive 4 1/2" tall and are decorated with bands of concentric rings around the top outside and are all marked in the mold.


Circa 1940-1959: The Harlequin Pottery Oatmeal Bowl was produced for 19 years and made in all twelve original Harlequin colors. Modeled after the Fruit & Nappy Bowl, it shares a rolled top and same proportional design. This example in the original bright and sunny Harlequin Yellow glaze is in excellent condition, without damage or use. Measures 5 9/16" w x 1 1/2" h.


https://vintageamericanpottery.com

Yellow Fiesta Ware creamer
$100

Starting bid

Retail $165 - Circa 1936-1959: It is here, on the Fiesta 2 pint jug, that the iconic ring handle is showcased.


Retail $165 https://vintageamericanpottery.com/Yellow_Fiesta_Vintage_Fiestaware_2_Pint_Jug_For_Sale_Fiesta_Pottery_Authentic_Old_Genuine_Gift_Buy_Online_Now.html

Vintage Fiesta Individual Fruit bowl and plates
$75

Starting bid

Circa 1938-1959: The 4 ¾" Fiesta fruit bowl was added in 1938 as a smaller option of a tableware bowl. Each piece was hand jiggered after coming out of the slipcast mold. Concentric rings will vary because of this. Earlier versions, like this one in original turquoise, were fully glazed, with the in-mold mark on the bottom. 


Retail $150 https://vintageamericanpottery.com/turquoise-vintage-fiesta-4-inch-fruit-bowl.html

Vintage Fiesta Water Tumbler & Plates
$75

Starting bid

Circa 1937-1946: The fiesta water tumbler was added to the line after a year of exciting success. Made in only the first six original colors, the mug was discontinued by 1946. The bands of concentric rings around the top of the mug would have been etched into each piece on the jiggering machine, a laborious production method.


Retail $150 https://vintageamericanpottery.com/green-vintage-fiesta-water-tumbler-mug.html

Vintage Fiesta Water Tumbler set of 6
$225

Starting bid

Circa 1937-1946: The fiesta water tumbler was added to the line after a year of exciting success. Made in only the first six original colors, the mug was discontinued by 1946. The bands of concentric rings around the top of the mug would have been etched into each piece on the jiggering machine, a laborious production method.


Retail $450 ($75 each)

https://vintageamericanpottery.com/blue-vintage-fiesta-juice-tumbler.html

Vintage Fiesta Ware Chartreuse fruit bowl & plate
$35

Starting bid

Circa 1951-1959: The 1950s fiesta color of chartreuse is such a delight that it even excites the senses on the 6" bread and butter plate. 


Circa 1951-1959: Vintage Fiesta greens covered a wide spectrum, but it is the Chartreuse color that captivates us today and remains highly collected.


Retail $75

https://vintageamericanpottery.com

Vintage Fiesta Ware bread plates set of 6
$75

Starting bid

Circa 1936-1951: There is nothing quite as charming as using the smallest plate from the original vintage fiestaware line.


Retail $150 ($25 each)

https://vintageamericanpottery.com

Vintage Fiesta Flat Bottom Teacup and Saucer Sets
$200

Starting bid

Circa 1936: With appropriate saucer (2 piece set)— Advanced collectors will appreciate adding the flat bottomed cups, but especially their appropriate saucers to complete the early collection pieces. Inside flat bottoms, a hand turned foot and an unmarked saucer with 5 closely spaced rings around the foot will distinguish these early examples. For the purist collectors, the one year production of this set makes it a great item to cherish. This set is in excellent condition without signs of use or damage. Cup measures just under 3" tall and saucer a little over 6" wide.


Retail $375 set of 3

https://vintageamericanpottery.com/yellow-vintage-fiesta-flat-bottom-teacup-saucer-set.html

Vintage Red Fiesta ware set
$100

Starting bid

10' Dinner plate retail $85

9" Luncheon plate retail $40

6" Bread and butter plate retail $25

5 1/2' Fruit bowl retail $60

Juice Tumbler retail $75


Circa 1959-1969: A complete table setting consisted of a 6,7,9 and 10" plate.The large dinner plate are the hardest to find. 


https://vintageamericanpottery.com/red-vintage-fiestaware-for-sale.html

Vintage Misc Fiesta Ware plates & bowl
$125

Starting bid

10" Dinner plate retail $85

5 1/2' Fruit bowl retail $60

Saucer retail $25 each


Circa 1959-1969: A complete table setting consisted of a 6,7,9 and 10" plate.The large dinner plate are the hardest to find. 


https://vintageamericanpottery.com

Vintage Fiesta Ware set
$125

Starting bid

10" Dinner plate retail $85

9" Luncheon plate retail $40

6" Bread and butter plate retail $25

6" Dessert Bowl retail $65

5 1/2' Fruit bowl retail $60




Circa 1959-1969: A complete table setting consisted of a 6,7,9 and 10" plate.The large dinner plate are the hardest to find. 


https://vintageamericanpottery.com

Collectable RHS Convention Pins
$50

Starting bid

18 collectable HRS Convention Pins


retail $360

Vintage RHS Scrapbooking paper and stickers
$50

Starting bid

Limited remaining stock of RHS Scrapbooking paper and stickers set


Retail $200

1920 style RHS musical bear
$25

Starting bid

Chantilly Lane Roxie 19" Bear Sings" I Want to Be Loved by You" Plush, Runs on 3 AA batteries


Retail $100

2 tickets to Hale Theater - Pan Goes Wrong
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets to Hale Theater Production of

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Sandy Utah Jan 19 through May 9th


Retail $154


Regional Premiere! Fresh From Broadway! …   Hilarious mayhem as once again the much-loved members of the Cornley Drama Society battle against technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes on their way to Neverland.  Hysterically funny!  Magical disaster!   Lewis, Shields and Sayer - the team who wrote the global hit, The Play That Goes Wrong - have done it again!  What could possibly go wrong this time?... Everything?  A sure sell-out!

Red Wool Hat elegance
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, vintage wool hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee

Red Cowboy Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, vintage red cowboy hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee

Red Plume Sun Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, red hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee

Small Red Straw Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, red hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee. This hat is best for someone with a little bit smaller head.

Pink Straw Cowboy Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, pink cowboy hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Elegant Red Wool Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Red wool hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Vintage Red Straw Cowboy Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Red Straw Cowboy Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Red Lacey Sun Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Red Lacey Sun Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Vintage Red Satin Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Red Satin Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Vintage Red Sun Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Red

Sun Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Vintage Pink Straw Bow Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Pink Straw Bow Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Vintage Red 20's Cut Back Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Red 20's Cut Back Hatt hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Vintage Pink Straw Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Pink Straw Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Everything is Red Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

55 plus Red Hat related pieces, Retails $275

Crazy for Pink Give Basket
$50

Starting bid

35 plus Pink hat related pieces, Retails $275

Hats the Musical Gift Bag
$50

Starting bid

Hats the Musical mug, Hat, canvas tote bag and book, Retail $150

Red Satin Brim Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Red Satin Brim Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Vintage Coral Pink Floppy Sun Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Coral Pink Floppy Sun Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Purple Felt Cowboy Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Purple Felt Cowboy Hat Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Vintage Elegant Wood Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Elegant Wood Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Vintage Satin Pink Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Satin Pink Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Red Organza Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Red Organza Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Vintage Pink Floppy Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Prink Floppy Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

Vintage Extreme Red Feather Hat
$50

Starting bid

Presidential Hat Collection, Vintage Extreme Red Feather Hat hand embellished by Michelle Lee.

