Presidents Awards and Scholarship Dinner

4207 Walnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA

Members
$35
April 8th The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College President's Dinner, Scholarship and Award Presentation President's Dinner Scholarship and Award Presentation 6:00 Social Hour Appetizers and Cocktails (Cash Bar) Awards and Scholarship Presentation 7:00 Dinner A 3 course delicious meal provided by the students and chefs at The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College Tonight will be a presentation of Scholarships and Awards The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College $35 Members $40 Nonmembers This is the best opportunity to see the school and the students in action!
Nonmembers
$40
Students
$15
Student enrolled in Culinary or Hospitality

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!