Presidents Awards and Scholarship Dinner

April 8th
The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College President's Dinner, Scholarship and Award Presentation
President's Dinner Scholarship and Award Presentation
6:00 Social Hour Appetizers and Cocktails (Cash Bar)
Awards and Scholarship Presentation
7:00 Dinner
A 3 course delicious meal provided by the students and chefs at The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College
Tonight will be a presentation of Scholarships and Awards
The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College
$35 Members
$40 Nonmembers
This is the best opportunity to see the school and the students in action!
April 8th
The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College President's Dinner, Scholarship and Award Presentation
President's Dinner Scholarship and Award Presentation
6:00 Social Hour Appetizers and Cocktails (Cash Bar)
Awards and Scholarship Presentation
7:00 Dinner
A 3 course delicious meal provided by the students and chefs at The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College
Tonight will be a presentation of Scholarships and Awards
The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College
$35 Members
$40 Nonmembers
This is the best opportunity to see the school and the students in action!
Nonmembers
$40
April 8th
The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College President's Dinner, Scholarship and Award Presentation
President's Dinner Scholarship and Award Presentation
6:00 Social Hour Appetizers and Cocktails (Cash Bar)
Awards and Scholarship Presentation
7:00 Dinner
A 3 course delicious meal provided by the students and chefs at The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College
Tonight will be a presentation of Scholarships and Awards
The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College
$35 Members
$40 Nonmembers
This is the best opportunity to see the school and the students in action!
April 8th
The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College President's Dinner, Scholarship and Award Presentation
President's Dinner Scholarship and Award Presentation
6:00 Social Hour Appetizers and Cocktails (Cash Bar)
Awards and Scholarship Presentation
7:00 Dinner
A 3 course delicious meal provided by the students and chefs at The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College
Tonight will be a presentation of Scholarships and Awards
The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College
$35 Members
$40 Nonmembers
This is the best opportunity to see the school and the students in action!
Students
$15
Student enrolled in Culinary or Hospitality
Student enrolled in Culinary or Hospitality
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!