Presidents Break Camp 2026

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Monday, February 16
Spend an unforgettable day of camp at Pelly’s Mini Golf in Del Mar! Kids will enjoy a day full of excitement, laughter, and friendly competition as they putt their way through a colorful and challenging course.
9am -3pm
Monday, February 16
Spend an unforgettable day of camp at Pelly’s Mini Golf in Del Mar! Kids will enjoy a day full of excitement, laughter, and friendly competition as they putt their way through a colorful and challenging course.
9am -3pm
7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.
Chicken Nuggets with Rice and Steamed Veggies.
Early care from 8-8:45am at our home in Rancho Bernardo.
You can choose to pickup your child/ren from North County Mall between 3:00-5:00 for an aftercare cost of $15 per day.
Catch the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr to North County Mall at 8:45am.
Bus will drop off campers at 3:15pm at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr.
Tuesday, February 17
Get ready for an action-packed day of adventure at camp in Balboa Park! Campers will explore the Botanical garden, ride the tram and enjoy endless outdoor fun.
9am-3pm
Tuesday, February 17
Get ready for an action-packed day of adventure at camp in Balboa Park! Campers will explore the Botanical gardens, ride the tram and enjoy endless outdoor fun.
9am-3pm
7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.
Sandwich of your choice. Snack and fruit included.
Early care from 8-8:45am at our home in Rancho Bernardo.
You can choose to pickup your child/ren from North County Mall between 3:00-5:00 for an aftercare cost of $15 per day.
Catch the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. to North County Mall at 8:45am.
Bus will drop off campers at 3:15pm at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr.
Wednesday, February 18
Gear up for an epic day of nature-packed fun at La Jolla Coves! Campers will come face to face with sea lions.
9am -3pm
Wednesday, February 18
Gear up for an epic day of action-packed fun at Invasion Laser Tag! Campers will face off in exciting missions, dodge lasers, and work together to outsmart the competition.
9am -3pm
7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.
Mac & Cheese with Cucumber and Tomatoes
Early care from 8-8:45am at our home in Rancho Bernardo.
You can choose to pickup your child/ren from North County Mall between 3:00-5:00 for an aftercare cost of $15 per day.
Catch the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. to North County Mall at 8:45am.
Bus will drop off campers at 3:15pm at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr.
Thursday, February 19
Get ready for an epic adventure at the Pump Track in Carmel Valley! Campers will have a blast racing around the track, zooming over hills, and mastering cool twists and turns. Bring your scooter, or skateboard cuz' there’s tons of fun waiting for you!
Thursday, February 19
Get ready for an epic adventure at the Pump Track in Carmel Valley! Campers will have a blast racing around the track, zooming over hills, and mastering cool twists and turns. Bring your scooter, or skateboard cuz' there’s tons of fun waiting for you!
9am-3pm
7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.
Pizza Bagels with cut up fruit.
Early care from 8-8:45am at our home in Rancho Bernardo.
You can choose to pickup your child/ren from North County Mall between 3:15-5:00 for an aftercare cost of $15 per day.
Catch the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. to North County Mall at 8:45am.
Bus will drop off campers at 3:15pm at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr.
Friday, Feb. 20
We will start the day with challah baking and Shabbat party and then we will get ready to explore the wonders of nature at Lake Poway Park. Campers will enjoy boating and learn to skip rocks like a champ!
9am-3:00pm sharp
No Aftercare Available.
Friday, Feb. 20
We will start the day with challah baking and Shabbat party and then we will get ready to explore the wonders of nature at Lake Poway Park. Campers will enjoy boating and learn to skip rocks like a champ!
9am-3:00pm sharp
No Aftercare Available.
7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.
Hotdog with French Fries & watermelon.
Early care from 8-8:45am at our home in Rancho Bernardo.
Catch the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. to North County Mall at 8:45am.
Bus will drop off campers at 2:45pm at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr.
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