Hebrew School & Camp Gan Israel

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Hebrew School & Camp Gan Israel

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Presidents Break Camp 2026

Monday, February 16 item
Monday, February 16
$75

Monday, February 16
Spend an unforgettable day of camp at Pelly’s Mini Golf in Del Mar! Kids will enjoy a day full of excitement, laughter, and friendly competition as they putt their way through a colorful and challenging course.
9am -3pm

Sibling Monday, February 16 item
Sibling Monday, February 16
$65

Monday, February 16
Spend an unforgettable day of camp at Pelly’s Mini Golf in Del Mar! Kids will enjoy a day full of excitement, laughter, and friendly competition as they putt their way through a colorful and challenging course.
9am -3pm

Counselor In Training - Monday Feb. 16 item
Counselor In Training - Monday Feb. 16
$45

7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.

Hot Lunch Monday Feb. 16 (optional) item
Hot Lunch Monday Feb. 16 (optional)
$8

Chicken Nuggets with Rice and Steamed Veggies.

Early Care - Monday (optional) item
Early Care - Monday (optional)
$10

Early care from 8-8:45am at our home in Rancho Bernardo.

Aftercare Monday Feb. 16 (optional) item
Aftercare Monday Feb. 16 (optional)
$15

You can choose to pickup your child/ren from North County Mall between 3:00-5:00 for an aftercare cost of $15 per day.

Shuttle Bus to the mall - Monday (optional) item
Shuttle Bus to the mall - Monday (optional)
$1

Catch the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr to North County Mall at 8:45am.

Shuttle bus to Poway - Monday (optional) item
Shuttle bus to Poway - Monday (optional)
$1

Bus will drop off campers at 3:15pm at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr.

Tuesday, Feb. 17 item
Tuesday, Feb. 17
$75

Tuesday, February 17
Get ready for an action-packed day of adventure at camp in Balboa Park! Campers will explore the Botanical garden, ride the tram and enjoy endless outdoor fun.
9am-3pm

Sibling Tuesday, Feb. 17 item
Sibling Tuesday, Feb. 17
$65

Tuesday, February 17
Get ready for an action-packed day of adventure at camp in Balboa Park! Campers will explore the Botanical gardens, ride the tram and enjoy endless outdoor fun.
9am-3pm

Counselor In Training - Tuesday, Feb. 17 item
Counselor In Training - Tuesday, Feb. 17
$45

7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.

Hot Lunch Tuesday, Feb. 17 (optional) item
Hot Lunch Tuesday, Feb. 17 (optional)
$8

Sandwich of your choice. Snack and fruit included.

Early Care - Tuesday (optional) item
Early Care - Tuesday (optional)
$10

Early care from 8-8:45am at our home in Rancho Bernardo.

Aftercare Tuesday (optional) item
Aftercare Tuesday (optional)
$15

You can choose to pickup your child/ren from North County Mall between 3:00-5:00 for an aftercare cost of $15 per day.

Shuttle bus to the mall - Tuesday (optional) item
Shuttle bus to the mall - Tuesday (optional)
$1

Catch the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. to North County Mall at 8:45am.

Shuttle bus to Poway - Tuesday (optional) item
Shuttle bus to Poway - Tuesday (optional)
$1

Bus will drop off campers at 3:15pm at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr.

Wednesday, February 18 item
Wednesday, February 18
$75

Wednesday, February 18
Gear up for an epic day of nature-packed fun at La Jolla Coves! Campers will come face to face with sea lions.
9am -3pm

Sibling Wednesday, February 18 item
Sibling Wednesday, February 18
$65

Wednesday, February 18
Gear up for an epic day of action-packed fun at Invasion Laser Tag! Campers will face off in exciting missions, dodge lasers, and work together to outsmart the competition.
9am -3pm

Counselor In Training - Wed. Feb. 18 item
Counselor In Training - Wed. Feb. 18
$45

7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.

Hot Lunch Wednesday, February 18 (optional) item
Hot Lunch Wednesday, February 18 (optional)
$8

Mac & Cheese with Cucumber and Tomatoes

Early Care - Wednesday (optional) item
Early Care - Wednesday (optional)
$10

Early care from 8-8:45am at our home in Rancho Bernardo.

Aftercare Wednesday, February 18(optional) item
Aftercare Wednesday, February 18(optional)
$15

You can choose to pickup your child/ren from North County Mall between 3:00-5:00 for an aftercare cost of $15 per day.

Shuttle bus to the mall - Wednesday (optional) item
Shuttle bus to the mall - Wednesday (optional)
$1

Catch the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. to North County Mall at 8:45am.

Shuttle bus to Poway - Wednesday (optional) item
Shuttle bus to Poway - Wednesday (optional)
$1

Bus will drop off campers at 3:15pm at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr.

Thursday, February 19 item
Thursday, February 19
$75

Thursday, February 19
Get ready for an epic adventure at the Pump Track in Carmel Valley! Campers will have a blast racing around the track, zooming over hills, and mastering cool twists and turns. Bring your scooter, or skateboard cuz' there’s tons of fun waiting for you!

Sibling Thursday, February 19 item
Sibling Thursday, February 19
$65

Thursday, February 19
Get ready for an epic adventure at the Pump Track in Carmel Valley! Campers will have a blast racing around the track, zooming over hills, and mastering cool twists and turns. Bring your scooter, or skateboard cuz' there’s tons of fun waiting for you!
9am-3pm

Counselor In Training - Thurs. Feb. 19 item
Counselor In Training - Thurs. Feb. 19
$45

7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.

Hot Lunch Thursday, Feb. 19 item
Hot Lunch Thursday, Feb. 19
$8

Pizza Bagels with cut up fruit.

Early Care - Thursday (optional) item
Early Care - Thursday (optional)
$10

Early care from 8-8:45am at our home in Rancho Bernardo.

Aftercare Thursday, Feb. 20 (optional) item
Aftercare Thursday, Feb. 20 (optional)
$15

You can choose to pickup your child/ren from North County Mall between 3:15-5:00 for an aftercare cost of $15 per day.

Shuttle bus to the mall - Thursday (optional) item
Shuttle bus to the mall - Thursday (optional)
$1

Catch the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. to North County Mall at 8:45am.

Shuttle bus to Poway - Thursday (optional) item
Shuttle bus to Poway - Thursday (optional)
$1

Bus will drop off campers at 3:15pm at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr.

Friday, Feb. 20 item
Friday, Feb. 20
$75

Friday, Feb. 20
We will start the day with challah baking and Shabbat party and then we will get ready to explore the wonders of nature at Lake Poway Park. Campers will enjoy boating and learn to skip rocks like a champ!


9am-3:00pm sharp


No Aftercare Available.

Sibling Friday, Feb. 20 item
Sibling Friday, Feb. 20
$65

Friday, Feb. 20
We will start the day with challah baking and Shabbat party and then we will get ready to explore the wonders of nature at Lake Poway Park. Campers will enjoy boating and learn to skip rocks like a champ!


9am-3:00pm sharp


No Aftercare Available.

Counselor In Training - Fri. Feb. 20 item
Counselor In Training - Fri. Feb. 20
$45

7th & 8th graders we need your help! Come and have a blast while helping out as a counselor in training.

Hot Lunch Friday (optional) item
Hot Lunch Friday (optional)
$8

Hotdog with French Fries & watermelon.

Early Care - Friday (optional) item
Early Care - Friday (optional)
$10

Early care from 8-8:45am at our home in Rancho Bernardo.

Shuttle bus to the mall - Friday (optional) item
Shuttle bus to the mall - Friday (optional)
$1

Catch the bus from 17210 Bernardo Center Dr. to North County Mall at 8:45am.

Shuttle bus to Poway - Friday (optional) item
Shuttle bus to Poway - Friday (optional)
$1

Bus will drop off campers at 2:45pm at 17210 Bernardo Center Dr.

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