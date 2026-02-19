🔵 Pressure Play Workshop – Session Two HB 1248 In Focus Georgia Cannabis Freedom & Integrity Act

We believe civic education and legislative literacy should be accessible to everyone.

This Pay What You Can ticket allows you to contribute at a level that works for you while participating fully in the Pressure Play Workshop.

Your contribution, at any amount, helps support:

📘 Legislative education

📊 Committee tracking infrastructure

📞 Coordinated advocacy outreach

🖨 Workshop materials and training resources

Attendance is included with this ticket.

📍 Venue Notice:

The Bookstore Gallery requires a $5.99 day pass paid directly to the venue. For contributions of $20 or more, the $5.99 day pass will be waived for this event.

No one is turned away due to financial limitations.

