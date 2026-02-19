Georgia Medical Cannabis Society

🔵 Pressure Play Workshop – Session Two HB 1248 In Focus Georgia Cannabis Freedom & Integrity Act

461 Nelson St SW

Atlanta, GA 30313, USA

General Admission – Session Two | HB 1248 In Focus
Free

Enjoy full access to Session Two of the Pressure Play Workshop Series featuring HB 1248 – Georgia Cannabis Freedom & Integrity Act.

Includes:

📘 Legislative framework breakdown
🏛 Committee pathway & crossover strategy
📊 Alignment strategy with HB 496
📞 Coordinated action planning
🤝 Volunteer mobilization & next steps

🎓 Certificate Requirement:
Participants seeking recognition for completing the full six-part Pressure Play civic advocacy training series must register for each session and attend all six sessions (January–June 2026).

📍 Venue Notice:
The Bookstore Gallery requires a $5.99 monthly membership paid directly to the venue. This is separate from GMCS registration.

Support Civic Education
$10

Support structured civic education and coordinated legislative advocacy through the Georgia Medical Cannabis Society.

Your contribution helps sustain:

📄 Legislative research & analysis
📊 Committee tracking infrastructure
📞 Coordinated outreach efforts
🖨 Workshop materials & printing

Attendance included.

📍 Venue Notice:
The $5.99 Bookstore Gallery day pass is still required and paid directly to the venue.

Advocate Sponsor
$25

Help expand access to civic education and advocacy training.

Your sponsorship supports:

🤝 Participant materials
📚 Ongoing legislative education
🌿 Patient-centered policy engagement

🎟 Venue Benefit:
For donations of $20 or more, the $5.99 Bookstore Gallery day pass is waived for this event.

Attendance included.

Pay What You Can – Support Civic Education
Pay what you can

We believe civic education and legislative literacy should be accessible to everyone.

This Pay What You Can ticket allows you to contribute at a level that works for you while participating fully in the Pressure Play Workshop.

Your contribution, at any amount, helps support:

📘 Legislative education
📊 Committee tracking infrastructure
📞 Coordinated advocacy outreach
🖨 Workshop materials and training resources

Attendance is included with this ticket.

📍 Venue Notice:
The Bookstore Gallery requires a $5.99 day pass paid directly to the venue. For contributions of $20 or more, the $5.99 day pass will be waived for this event.

No one is turned away due to financial limitations.

Pressure Is Not Noise.
Pressure Is Strategy.

Virtual Access – Session Two | HB 1248 & HB 496 Preparation
Free

Attend Session Two of the Pressure Play Workshop Series virtually.

This structured civic education session includes:

• Educational briefing on HB 1248 – Georgia Cannabis Freedom & Integrity Act
• Legislative framework and committee pathway overview
• Discussion of HB 496 and preparation for the March 25 hearing
• Structured guidance for informed civic engagement

Featured Educational Guest:
State Representative Derrick Jackson
Georgia House District 68

Virtual access is provided for accessibility purposes.
The Zoom link will be sent directly to registered participants prior to the event.

This program is conducted as a nonpartisan civic education initiative of the Georgia Medical Cannabis Society (501(c)(3)).

Note: The $5.99 Bookstore Gallery day pass applies to in-person attendees only and is not required for virtual participation.

Pressure Is Not Noise.
Pressure Is Strategy.

