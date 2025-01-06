Pretty Chic Bingo 2025: Brims, Boots, & Bingo!

Includes one (1) entry with general seating, 6 on 8 game pack, delicious hors d’oeuvres, lovely libations, fantastic music, and fabulous prizes – including cash and a 50/50 raffle!
Raffle/Door Prize Ticket-single purchase
$10
Includes one (1) ticket into drawings for event raffles.
Raffle/Door Prize Ticket-bundle purchase of 6
$50
Includes six (6) tickets into drawings for event raffles.
Ultra Chic Sponsor
$2,000
Support package includes table of 10 with VIP seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to address guests, present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Totally Chic Sponsor
$1,000
Support package includes table of 10 with VIP seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Pretty Chic Sponsor
$750
Support package includes 5 tickets with VIP seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media, and to serve as guest caller.
Classically Chic Sponsor
$500
Support package includes 4 tickets with premium seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event.
Food & Beverage Sponsor-option 1
$300
Support package includes 2 tickets with premium seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Food & Beverage Sponsor-option 2
$400
Support package includes 2 tickets with premium seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Food & Beverage Sponsor-option 3
$500
Support package includes 2 tickets with premium seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Food & Beverage Sponsor-option 4
$600
Support package includes 2 tickets with premium seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Food & Beverage Sponsor-option 5
$700
Support package includes 2 tickets with premium seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Chic Friend Sponsor
$50
Select this option if you can’t attend but would like to support the event! Chic Friend Sponsors will be listed in the program and on the website.
