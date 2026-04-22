Tea Rose Community Collaborative of Saline County

Hosted by

Tea Rose Community Collaborative of Saline County

About this event

Pretty Chic Bingo 2026: A Wild Luxe Experience!

17322 I-30

Benton, AR 72019, USA

VIP Admission Certificate
$70
Available until Jun 7

Includes one (1) VIP entry with special incentives and experiences, delicious heavy hors d’oeuvres, exquisite libations, fantastic music, and unique VIP only access to fabulous prizes!

General Admission Certificate
$30

Includes one (1) entry with general seating, bingo game pack, access to great food and concessions, unique libations, fantastic music, and fabulous prizes – including luxury experiences, cash, and a 50/50 raffle!

Raffle/Door Prize Ticket-single purchase
$10
Includes one (1) ticket into drawings for event raffles.
Raffle/Door Prize Ticket-bundle purchase of 6
$50
Includes six (6) tickets into drawings for event raffles.
Ultra Chic Sponsor
$2,000
Support package includes table of 10 with VIP seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to address guests, present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Totally Chic Sponsor
$1,000
Support package includes table of 10 with VIP seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Pretty Chic Sponsor
$750
Support package includes 5 tickets with VIP seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media, and to serve as guest caller.
Classically Chic Sponsor
$500
Support package includes 4 tickets with premium seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event.
Food & Beverage Sponsor-option 1
$300
Support package includes 2 tickets with premium seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Food & Beverage Sponsor-option 2
$400
Support package includes 2 tickets with premium seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Food & Beverage Sponsor-option 3
$500
Support package includes 2 tickets with premium seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Food & Beverage Sponsor-option 4
$600
Support package includes 2 tickets with premium seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Food & Beverage Sponsor-option 5
$700
Support package includes 2 tickets with premium seating, logo listing and mention on website, marketing materials including electronic media and display at event, opportunity to present prizes, and serve as guest caller.
Chic Friend Sponsor
$50
Select this option if you can’t attend but would like to support the event! Chic Friend Sponsors will be listed in the program and on the website.
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