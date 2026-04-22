Pretty Chic Bingo 2026: A Wild Luxe Experience!

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About this event
Includes one (1) VIP entry with special incentives and experiences, delicious heavy hors d’oeuvres, exquisite libations, fantastic music, and unique VIP only access to fabulous prizes!
Includes one (1) entry with general seating, bingo game pack, access to great food and concessions, unique libations, fantastic music, and fabulous prizes – including luxury experiences, cash, and a 50/50 raffle!
$
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