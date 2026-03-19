People Motivating Others, Inc

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People Motivating Others, Inc

About this event

Pretty Fit Fundraiser - PMO Sorors Only

PMO Chapter Member ONLY Pretty Fit Bundle (All dates)
$100

Sorors, join the fun and get access to the full Pretty Fit Fitness series! Move, sweat, and connect with your Sisters while supporting scholarships and community programs!


The bundle includes access to all classes. You must use the sign up form to select the class you will attend.


All classes, except Pole Fitness, will be held at:

Foster Military Lodge Temple

351 Charleston Rd.

Willingboro, NJ


Note: Pole Fitness class is non-transferable and non-refundable. Space is limited.

Add a donation for People Motivating Others, Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!