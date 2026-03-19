Pretty Fit Fundraiser - PMO Sorors Only

Sorors, join the fun and get access to the full Pretty Fit Fitness series! Move, sweat, and connect with your Sisters while supporting scholarships and community programs!





The bundle includes access to all classes. You must use the sign up form to select the class you will attend.





All classes, except Pole Fitness, will be held at:

Foster Military Lodge Temple

351 Charleston Rd.

Willingboro, NJ





Note: Pole Fitness class is non-transferable and non-refundable. Space is limited.