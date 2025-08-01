Pretty in Pink 2025 (Tickets)

Hosted by
General seating ticket holders are seated on a first come, first served basis. There are no guarantees of what table you will be seated at. Only VIP ticket holders will have designated seating.
General seating table.
Only VIP ticket holders will have designated seating, top priority. (not general admission seating)
VIP tables will seat 8 and have perks, premium seating and additional options.
Raffle prize is $500, to be given away during the event, Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 6pm. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE PRESENT TO WIN!
•One (1) Table (8 seats)
•Full page ad in souvenir book
•Verbal acknowledgement during event
•Logo displayed on screen during event
•Logo shared on social media and all printed materials
•Logo on banners and posters displayed at venue
•Four (4) tickets
•Half page ad in souvenir book
•Logo displayed on screen during event
•Logo shared on social media and all printed materials
•Logo on banners and posters displayed at venue
•Two (2) tickets
•Half page ad in souvenir book
•Logo shared on social media and all printed materials
•Logo on banners and posters displayed at venue
This is only for cancer survivors and the guys who are participating in the "walk in her shoes" segment!"
• Logo shared on social media
• Logo on banners and posters displayed at venue
$
