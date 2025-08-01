Wear It Well Inc.

Wear It Well Inc.

Pretty in Pink 2025 (Tickets)

300 Elliott St

Tupelo, MS 38804, USA

General Seating
$60

General seating ticket holders are seated on a first come, first served basis. There are no guarantees of what table you will be seated at. Only VIP ticket holders will have designated seating.

General Seating Table (seats 8)
$480

General seating table.

VIP Seating
$75

Only VIP ticket holders will have designated seating, top priority. (not general admission seating)

VIP Table (seats 8)
$600

VIP tables will seat 8 and have perks, premium seating and additional options.

Raffle Ticket
$10

Raffle prize is $500, to be given away during the event, Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 6pm. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE PRESENT TO WIN!

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

•One (1) Table (8 seats)
•Full page ad in souvenir book
•Verbal acknowledgement during event
•Logo displayed on screen during event
•Logo shared on social media and all printed materials
•Logo on banners and posters displayed at venue

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

•Four (4) tickets
•Half page ad in souvenir book
•Logo displayed on screen during event
•Logo shared on social media and all printed materials
•Logo on banners and posters displayed at venue

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

•Two (2) tickets
•Half page ad in souvenir book
•Logo shared on social media and all printed materials
•Logo on banners and posters displayed at venue

Walk in Her Shoes/Survivor Table Sponsor
$500

This is only for cancer survivors and the guys who are participating in the "walk in her shoes" segment!"


• Logo shared on social media
• Logo on banners and posters displayed at venue

