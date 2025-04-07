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About this event
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Includes a donation to the Pretty in Pink Fore Wigs charity, plus attendance for the guest speaker and lunch at the Kishwaukee Country Club clubhouse. 12:30 approx start. THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
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If you can't attend the event but would like to donate to the cause, choose this option - YOU CAN PURCHASE MORE THAN 1 "TICKET" TO DONATE MORE. THANK YOU!!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!