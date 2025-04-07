Kishwaukee Country Club

Hosted by

Kishwaukee Country Club

About this event

Pretty in Pink Fore Wigs

1901 Sycamore Rd

DeKalb, IL 60115, USA

Full Golf Charity Event
$95

This option is no longer available

Guest speaker and Lunch
$45

Includes a donation to the Pretty in Pink Fore Wigs charity, plus attendance for the guest speaker and lunch at the Kishwaukee Country Club clubhouse. 12:30 approx start. THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

SPONSOR-A-HOLE
$100

This option is no longer available

Donation Only
$25

If you can't attend the event but would like to donate to the cause, choose this option - YOU CAN PURCHASE MORE THAN 1 "TICKET" TO DONATE MORE. THANK YOU!!!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!