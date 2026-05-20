Pretty in Pink Fore Wigs 2026

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About this event
Golf, lunch, and guest speaker - includes a donation to the Pretty in Pink Fore Wigs charity
Includes a donation to the Pretty in Pink Fore Wigs charity, plus attendance for lunch and the guest speaker at the Kishwaukee Country Club clubhouse. 12:30 approx start. THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Hole sponsorships include a prominent sign displayed on the course and are listed as "Event Sponsors" on flyers located on tables during the event in the KCC clubhouse.
If you can't attend the event but would like to donate to the cause, choose this option - YOU CAN PURCHASE MORE THAN 1 "TICKET" TO DONATE MORE. THANK YOU!!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!