Pretty Pittie Committee Silent Auction for Medical Care 2026

Hosted by
Starting bid
Full Size Car Door Art by Texas Photographer and Artist Peter Graf - Original Piece. This is part of his American Graffiti line. This is an actual car door converted into a piece of art!!
Starting bid
This vintage ring is a stunner! 3/4 of an inch wide and weighs 7.9 grams. It is solid 14k Gold with fabulous Amethysts and diamond accents. Size 6.25 but easily resized by a jeweler.
Starting bid
2014 Hand Painted Fenton Vase, One of a Kind $375 originally. Has original stickers and price tags. Mint condition. 8” by 8”.
Starting bid
Lovely Fitz and Floyd Egret 6 by 4” Figurine
Starting bid
Beautiful 14k Gold and Garnet Ring - Size 7. Fabulous Vintage Piece. Weighs 4.3 grams.
Starting bid
Waterford Crystal NEW in box O’Connell 10” by 10” tray
Starting bid
3 Pieces of Waterford Crystal with New Stickers. 7” wide by 2.75” Tall Bowl, 4.75” wide by 6” Tall Bowl. Napkin Holder 4” tall by 6” long. Fabulous Trio!!
Starting bid
Pair of vintage (1960s) Towle sterling silver candlesticks in wonderful condition with etched glass hurricane shades.
Retail estimate $150-$250. DONATED BY Rick Wilemon, Realtor®️
Starting bid
Pair of Antique Solid Brass 8” tall Trench Art Shell Casings - $125 estimated retail. These are highly collectible.
Starting bid
Lot of 10 Vintage Glass Insulators - Fantastic colors. This is a gorgeous group. $125 estimated retail or more!
Starting bid
Lot of 11 Vintage/Antique Tins - many highly collectible brands. Estimated Retail $125 plus!
Starting bid
$100 gift card package - $60 Sweet Peppers & $40 Starbucks
Starting bid
Carolyn Rinker kindly made and donated this adorable scarf!! ❤️
Starting bid
Carolyn Rinker kindly made and donated this fabuous afghan!! ❤️
Starting bid
Donated by Custom Mosaics by Connie. She designs fabulous custom tile mosaics to be part of a shower, pool, etc or simply to be a gorgeous piece of art like this one of a kind surfboard ready to hang on the wall. https://www.custommosaicsbyconnie.com/?
Starting bid
Vintage Signed Austin Productions Large Sculpture Of Boy And Sheep Dog. Weighs nearly 8#. Fantastic Piece.
Starting bid
Antique/Vintage Sewing Machine in Wooden Cabinet
Starting bid
Hand tiled Orca table (old sewing machine stand) created by the late Karen Odell Austin who was a Spanish professor at USM.
Starting bid
Little Critters theme! New Handmade Crochet wooden Toddler Chair (Melissa & Doug) with New Books & Plushies. Fabulous, One of a Kind Piece by Joanne.
Starting bid
New Handmade Crochet wooden Toddler Chair (Melissa & Doug) with New Books & Dragon Plushie. Fabulous, One of a Kind Piece by Joanne.
Starting bid
Heart Shaped Moissanite Earrings 1.03ctw VVS D color Sterling Siver. Stunning earrings. Threaded Posts. No Backs.
Starting bid
Golden South Sea Pearl Earrings: Baroque Shape. S925 Sterling Silver Vermeil so the silver is gold in color. Pearls are about 21mm by 19mm. Very nice, high end pearls - much more lustrous than photos demonstrate.
Starting bid
Baroque style 11mmX16mm Tahitian Blue pearl Earrings in Sterling Silver Mount. No backs.
Starting bid
Pair of Vintage 18“ and 14” Tall Wooden Baskets
Starting bid
Vintage Hand Carved Horse Head Book Ends 4 PCS Made by MABINI HANDICRAFT in the Phillipines KILN DRIED MONKEY POD. Minor Damage to one ear.
Starting bid
Sterling Silver Multi-Stone Mosaic Cuff Bracelet Colorful, Natural Gemstones
Starting bid
Pair of Korean War Era Artillery Shells - 24” tall. The donor said her dad brought these back from Vietnam. Often converted into lamps. Authentic.
Starting bid
1950‘s hand tatted/crocheted coverlet in excellent condition - will easily fit on king or Queen bed
Starting bid
✨ Pair of Labubus - 1 new open Box and 1 pre-owned
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!