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The Pretty Pittie Committee
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Pretty Pittie Committee Silent Auction for Medical Care 2026

Pick-up location

5268 Old Hwy 11 Suite 10, Hattiesburg, MS 39402, USA

Full Size Car Door Art by Peter Graf Original Piece item
Full Size Car Door Art by Peter Graf Original Piece
$100

Starting bid

Full Size Car Door Art by Texas Photographer and Artist Peter Graf - Original Piece. This is part of his American Graffiti line. This is an actual car door converted into a piece of art!!

Stunning, Heavy 14k Amethyst and Diamond Ring item
Stunning, Heavy 14k Amethyst and Diamond Ring item
Stunning, Heavy 14k Amethyst and Diamond Ring item
Stunning, Heavy 14k Amethyst and Diamond Ring
$600

Starting bid

This vintage ring is a stunner! 3/4 of an inch wide and weighs 7.9 grams. It is solid 14k Gold with fabulous Amethysts and diamond accents. Size 6.25 but easily resized by a jeweler.

2014 Hand Painted Fenton Vase, One of a Kind $375 originally item
2014 Hand Painted Fenton Vase, One of a Kind $375 originally item
2014 Hand Painted Fenton Vase, One of a Kind $375 originally item
2014 Hand Painted Fenton Vase, One of a Kind $375 originally
$150

Starting bid

2014 Hand Painted Fenton Vase, One of a Kind $375 originally. Has original stickers and price tags. Mint condition. 8” by 8”.

Lovely Fitz and Floyd Egret 6 by 4” Figurine item
Lovely Fitz and Floyd Egret 6 by 4” Figurine item
Lovely Fitz and Floyd Egret 6 by 4” Figurine item
Lovely Fitz and Floyd Egret 6 by 4” Figurine
$10

Starting bid

Lovely Fitz and Floyd Egret 6 by 4” Figurine

Beautiful 14k Gold and Garnet Ring - Size 7 item
Beautiful 14k Gold and Garnet Ring - Size 7 item
Beautiful 14k Gold and Garnet Ring - Size 7 item
Beautiful 14k Gold and Garnet Ring - Size 7
$300

Starting bid

Beautiful 14k Gold and Garnet Ring - Size 7. Fabulous Vintage Piece. Weighs 4.3 grams.

Waterford Crystal NEW in box O’Connell 10” by 10” tray item
Waterford Crystal NEW in box O’Connell 10” by 10” tray item
Waterford Crystal NEW in box O’Connell 10” by 10” tray item
Waterford Crystal NEW in box O’Connell 10” by 10” tray
$60

Starting bid

Waterford Crystal NEW in box O’Connell 10” by 10” tray

3 Pieces of Waterford Crystal with New Stickers item
3 Pieces of Waterford Crystal with New Stickers item
3 Pieces of Waterford Crystal with New Stickers item
3 Pieces of Waterford Crystal with New Stickers
$50

Starting bid

3 Pieces of Waterford Crystal with New Stickers. 7” wide by 2.75” Tall Bowl, 4.75” wide by 6” Tall Bowl. Napkin Holder 4” tall by 6” long. Fabulous Trio!!

Pair of Vintage Towle sterling silver Candlestick holders item
Pair of Vintage Towle sterling silver Candlestick holders item
Pair of Vintage Towle sterling silver Candlestick holders item
Pair of Vintage Towle sterling silver Candlestick holders
$100

Starting bid

Pair of vintage (1960s) Towle sterling silver candlesticks in wonderful condition with etched glass hurricane shades.

Retail estimate $150-$250. DONATED BY Rick Wilemon, Realtor®️

Pair of Antique Solid Brass 8” tall Trench Art Shell Casings item
Pair of Antique Solid Brass 8” tall Trench Art Shell Casings
$65

Starting bid

Pair of Antique Solid Brass 8” tall Trench Art Shell Casings - $125 estimated retail. These are highly collectible.

Lot of 10 Vintage Glass Insulators - Fantastic colors item
Lot of 10 Vintage Glass Insulators - Fantastic colors item
Lot of 10 Vintage Glass Insulators - Fantastic colors
$65

Starting bid

Lot of 10 Vintage Glass Insulators - Fantastic colors. This is a gorgeous group. $125 estimated retail or more!

Lot of 11 Vintage/Antique Tins item
Lot of 11 Vintage/Antique Tins item
Lot of 11 Vintage/Antique Tins
$65

Starting bid

Lot of 11 Vintage/Antique Tins - many highly collectible brands. Estimated Retail $125 plus!

$100 gift card package - $60 Sweet Peppers & $40 Starbucks item
$100 gift card package - $60 Sweet Peppers & $40 Starbucks item
$100 gift card package - $60 Sweet Peppers & $40 Starbucks
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card package - $60 Sweet Peppers & $40 Starbucks

Hand made Paw Print Scarf item
Hand made Paw Print Scarf item
Hand made Paw Print Scarf
$15

Starting bid

Carolyn Rinker kindly made and donated this adorable scarf!! ❤️

Handmade Cat design lap afghan item
Handmade Cat design lap afghan item
Handmade Cat design lap afghan
$30

Starting bid

Carolyn Rinker kindly made and donated this fabuous afghan!! ❤️

44”x18” Custom Tile Surfboard Custom Mosaics by Connie (Copy) item
44”x18” Custom Tile Surfboard Custom Mosaics by Connie (Copy) item
44”x18” Custom Tile Surfboard Custom Mosaics by Connie (Copy) item
44”x18” Custom Tile Surfboard Custom Mosaics by Connie (Copy)
$125

Starting bid

Donated by Custom Mosaics by Connie. She designs fabulous custom tile mosaics to be part of a shower, pool, etc or simply to be a gorgeous piece of art like this one of a kind surfboard ready to hang on the wall. https://www.custommosaicsbyconnie.com/?

1980 Austin Productions Large Sculpture Of Boy & Sheepdog item
1980 Austin Productions Large Sculpture Of Boy & Sheepdog item
1980 Austin Productions Large Sculpture Of Boy & Sheepdog
$30

Starting bid

Vintage Signed Austin Productions Large Sculpture Of Boy And Sheep Dog. Weighs nearly 8#. Fantastic Piece.

Antique/Vintage Sewing Machine in Wooden Cabinet item
Antique/Vintage Sewing Machine in Wooden Cabinet item
Antique/Vintage Sewing Machine in Wooden Cabinet
$40

Starting bid

Antique/Vintage Sewing Machine in Wooden Cabinet

Hand tiled Orca table (old sewing machine stand) item
Hand tiled Orca table (old sewing machine stand) item
Hand tiled Orca table (old sewing machine stand) item
Hand tiled Orca table (old sewing machine stand)
$40

Starting bid

Hand tiled Orca table (old sewing machine stand) created by the late Karen Odell Austin who was a Spanish professor at USM.

Little Critters themed Crochet Wooden Toddler books Stuffies item
Little Critters themed Crochet Wooden Toddler books Stuffies item
Little Critters themed Crochet Wooden Toddler books Stuffies item
Little Critters themed Crochet Wooden Toddler books Stuffies
$60

Starting bid

Little Critters theme!  New Handmade Crochet wooden Toddler Chair (Melissa & Doug) with New Books &  Plushies. Fabulous, One of a Kind Piece by Joanne.

Crochet Toddler Chair (Melissa & Doug) New Books/Dragon item
Crochet Toddler Chair (Melissa & Doug) New Books/Dragon item
Crochet Toddler Chair (Melissa & Doug) New Books/Dragon item
Crochet Toddler Chair (Melissa & Doug) New Books/Dragon
$60

Starting bid

New Handmade Crochet wooden Toddler Chair (Melissa & Doug) with New Books & Dragon Plushie. Fabulous, One of a Kind Piece by Joanne.

Moissanite Earrings 1.03ctw VVS D color Sterling Siver item
Moissanite Earrings 1.03ctw VVS D color Sterling Siver item
Moissanite Earrings 1.03ctw VVS D color Sterling Siver item
Moissanite Earrings 1.03ctw VVS D color Sterling Siver
$30

Starting bid

Heart Shaped Moissanite Earrings 1.03ctw VVS D color Sterling Siver. Stunning earrings. Threaded Posts. No Backs.

Golden 20mm South Sea Pearl Earrings Baroque Sterling Silver item
Golden 20mm South Sea Pearl Earrings Baroque Sterling Silver item
Golden 20mm South Sea Pearl Earrings Baroque Sterling Silver item
Golden 20mm South Sea Pearl Earrings Baroque Sterling Silver
$50

Starting bid

Golden South Sea Pearl Earrings: Baroque Shape. S925 Sterling Silver Vermeil so the silver is gold in color. Pearls are about 21mm by 19mm. Very nice, high end pearls - much more lustrous than photos demonstrate.

Baroque style 11mmX16mm Tahitian Blue pearl Earrings item
Baroque style 11mmX16mm Tahitian Blue pearl Earrings item
Baroque style 11mmX16mm Tahitian Blue pearl Earrings item
Baroque style 11mmX16mm Tahitian Blue pearl Earrings
$50

Starting bid

Baroque style 11mmX16mm Tahitian Blue pearl Earrings in Sterling Silver Mount. No backs.

Pair of Vintage 18“ and 14” Tall Wooden Baskets item
Pair of Vintage 18“ and 14” Tall Wooden Baskets item
Pair of Vintage 18“ and 14” Tall Wooden Baskets item
Pair of Vintage 18“ and 14” Tall Wooden Baskets
$25

Starting bid

Pair of Vintage 18“ and 14” Tall Wooden Baskets

Vintage Hand Carved Horse Head Book Ends 4 PCS item
Vintage Hand Carved Horse Head Book Ends 4 PCS item
Vintage Hand Carved Horse Head Book Ends 4 PCS item
Vintage Hand Carved Horse Head Book Ends 4 PCS
$20

Starting bid

Vintage Hand Carved Horse Head Book Ends 4 PCS Made by MABINI HANDICRAFT in the Phillipines KILN DRIED MONKEY POD. Minor Damage to one ear.

Sterling Silver Multi-Stone Gems Mosaic Cuff Bracelet item
Sterling Silver Multi-Stone Gems Mosaic Cuff Bracelet item
Sterling Silver Multi-Stone Gems Mosaic Cuff Bracelet item
Sterling Silver Multi-Stone Gems Mosaic Cuff Bracelet
$40

Starting bid

Sterling Silver Multi-Stone Mosaic Cuff Bracelet Colorful, Natural Gemstones

Pair of Korean War Era Artillery Shells - 24” tall item
Pair of Korean War Era Artillery Shells - 24” tall item
Pair of Korean War Era Artillery Shells - 24” tall item
Pair of Korean War Era Artillery Shells - 24” tall
$30

Starting bid

Pair of Korean War Era Artillery Shells - 24” tall. The donor said her dad brought these back from Vietnam. Often converted into lamps. Authentic.

1950‘s Hand tatted/crocheted coverlet in excellent condition item
1950‘s Hand tatted/crocheted coverlet in excellent condition item
1950‘s Hand tatted/crocheted coverlet in excellent condition item
1950‘s Hand tatted/crocheted coverlet in excellent condition
$100

Starting bid

1950‘s hand tatted/crocheted coverlet in excellent condition - will easily fit on king or Queen bed

✨ Pair of Labubus - 1 new open Box and 1 pre-owned item
✨ Pair of Labubus - 1 new open Box and 1 pre-owned item
✨ Pair of Labubus - 1 new open Box and 1 pre-owned item
✨ Pair of Labubus - 1 new open Box and 1 pre-owned
$15

Starting bid

✨ Pair of Labubus - 1 new open Box and 1 pre-owned

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