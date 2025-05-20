Prettyboy Frozen- Fall 2025 (Test- Made by Rachael)

CHARM CITY PLAYERS’ REGISTRATION POLICY — iMAGiNATiON 101 is owned and operated by Charm City Players, Inc. a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. CCP does not discriminate on the basis of disability in admission or access to, or employment in, its programs or other activities. All Registrants will receive an email confirmation prior to the start of the class/program. If you need a copy of your receipt for tax purposes or have any questions, please contact the CCP office at 410-472-4737. MEDICAL, EMOTIONAL or SPECIAL NEEDS situations: ALL campers with Medical, Emotional or Special Needs must be cleared by CCP staff PRIOR to the acceptance of camp registration. Failure to disclose these conditions on this form is grounds for immediate dismissal. Should any camper be deemed unfit to participate in any program due to a Medical, Emotional or Special Needs situation that camper will be dismissed from further participation in the camp. At no time will physical or verbal altercations be tolerated towards other campers, staff or counselors. REFUNDS (iMAGiNATiON 101 After School Programs): NO REFUNDS for 14-week sessions once the program begins. NO discounts for missed sessions. We will make every effort to reschedule any cancelled sessions due to weather related school closure or unforeseen events (calendar permitting). SHOW SELECTION: CCP reserves the right to change the Show selection for any program based on the contract requirements from the managed rights provider. PHOTOGRAPHY/VIDEO: All photographs and videos taken during class, rehearsals and performances may be used by CCP for publicity purposes. RELEASE: By submitting a registration for your child(ren), you waive, release and forever discharge CCP, its directors, officers, employees and staff from any and all claims for damages and injury which you or your child(ren) may have or which hereinafter may accrue to you or your child(ren) against CCP as a result of alleged or actual negligence on the part of CCP, its directors, officers, employees and staff occurring during or in connection with any participants by you or your child(ren) in CCP activities including classes, rehearsals, performances and related programs and events on any site utilized by CCP. IF YOU ARE LATE TO PICK UP THERE WILL BE A $15 PER 15 MINUTE OVERCHARGE TO BE PAID BEFORE THE NEXT REHEARSAL. IF MATERIALS ARE LOST BOOKS CAN BE REPLACED (SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY) FOR $20.