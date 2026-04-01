Hosted by

Family Service Association Of Howard County Inc
Sales closed

Prevent Child Abuse 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3409 S 200 W, Kokomo, IN 46902, USA

Dad Camp Weekend item
Dad Camp Weekend
$50

Starting bid

Dad + 1 kid weekend voucher at a dadcamp weekend experience Donated by DADCAMP

Spring Basket item
Spring Basket item
Spring Basket
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Cornerstone Giving: Picture, Vase with flowers, Cocktail shaker, Essential oil diffuser with oil, flower pillow

Yeti Summer Bucket item
Yeti Summer Bucket item
Yeti Summer Bucket
$55

Starting bid

Donated by Martino Realty: Yeti Loadout 5 gallon bucket, beach bag, snack bag, large water bottle, 2 medium water bottles, beach towel, 2 kites, water toys, bubbles, sun screen, pinwheel

Kings Island Tickets item
Kings Island Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Kings Island: 2 tickets to Kings Island to be used in the 2026 season

Indianapolis Indians Tickets item
Indianapolis Indians Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Donated by The Indianapolis Indians: 4 tickets to a home game

Kokomo Fun Bundle item
Kokomo Fun Bundle
$55

Starting bid

Donated by Howard County Juvenile Probation and Ralphy's Pizza: $125 Ralphy’s gift Card, $10 Scoops, $20 Kokomo raceway fun park

Kokomo fun Bundle #2 item
Kokomo fun Bundle #2
$55

Starting bid

Donated by Howard County Juvenile Probation and Raceway Fun Park: $125 Ralphy’s gift Card, $10 Cone Palace, 4 pack Mini Golf to Kokomo raceway fun park

AMC Bundle item
AMC Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Howard County Juvenile Probation and AMC Classic Kokomo: $25 AMC gift card and 4 AMC Movie Passes

Outback Bundle #1 item
Outback Bundle #1
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Outback Steakhouse: $40 Outback Steakhouse gift cards, 3 Free Bloomin Onions

Outback Bundle #2 item
Outback Bundle #2
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Outback Steakhouse: $60 Outback Steakhouse gift cards, 4 Free Bloomin Onions

Solutions Spa Bundle #1 item
Solutions Spa Bundle #1
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Solutions Day Spa: Signature scalp facial, signature massage, and seasonal organic facial.

Solutions Spa Bundle #2 item
Solutions Spa Bundle #2
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Solutions Day Spa: Therapeutic massage with lymphatic drainage & signature pedicure.

Kokomo Day Out item
Kokomo Day Out
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Mama Karen's, Kokomo Parks and Recreation, Outback Steakhouse: $25 gift card to Mama Karen's, 4 passes to Kokomo Beach, 3 free Bloomin Onions.

Kokomo Beach Day item
Kokomo Beach Day
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Kokomo Parks and Recreation, Outback Steakhouse: 4 passes to Kokomo Beach, 4 free Bloomin Onions.

Facial and Massage Bundle item
Facial and Massage Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Jacqueline Scott: One Premier Plus Facial & 60 minute swedish massage

Golf at the Country Club item
Golf at the Country Club
$45

Starting bid

Donated by Kokomo Country Club: One Round of Golf with cart for 4 players.

Kokomo Flipsters Class item
Kokomo Flipsters Class
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Kokomo Flipsters: One session of gymnasteics, cheer or ninja class

Purdue Basketball Tickets item
Purdue Basketball Tickets
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Purdue University: 4 women’s Purdue Basketball Tickets

Flowers Feed Folks item
Flowers Feed Folks
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Flowers Feed Folks: $50 Credit for any class or flower purchase.

Stellhorn RV & Camping item
Stellhorn RV & Camping
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Stellhorn RV & Camping: $250 gift card

Holiday World & Splashin Safari item
Holiday World & Splashin Safari
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Holiday World & Splashin Safari: 2 Tickets

Plant Gift Basket item
Plant Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Howard County Probation: $25 TJI Fridays gift card, $10 Big Ben Gift Card, Candle, Earrings, plant, basket, pallet planks, wire house plant holder

Canes Gift Basket item
Canes Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Raising Canes: 2 Free kids meals, 1 Combo box, 1 lunch box, 1 stuffed dog, 1 tshirt, 1 coozie, 2 magnets

KHS Basket item
KHS Basket
$45

Starting bid

Donated by Kokomo High School: 2 All Sports Passes, 3 water bottles, 2 t-shirts, 1 visor, 1 hat

Coffee Gift Basket item
Coffee Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Wal-Mart

Gift Basket with coloring item
Gift Basket with coloring
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Wal-Mart

Relaxing Gift Basket item
Relaxing Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Wal-Mart

Summer Gift Basket item
Summer Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Wal-Mart

Popcorn cafe item
Popcorn cafe
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Howard County Juvenile Probation and Popcorn Cafe: Popcorn Cafe Gift Basket and $20 Popcorn Cafe Gift Card

Eastern Bundle item
Eastern Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Eastern High School: Eastern Tumbler and All Sports Pass

Night out item
Night out
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Kokomo: 1 night stay at the Hilton Downtown Kokomo, Dinner for 2 and breakfast for 2 at the hotel restaurant

Indiana Beach item
Indiana Beach
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Giant FM: 4 Passes to Indiana Beach for the 2026 Season

Holiday World #2 item
Holiday World #2
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Giant FM: 4 tickets to Holiday World & Splashin Safari for the 2026 season

Gourmet Gift Baskets item
Gourmet Gift Baskets
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Gourmet Gift Baskets: $25 Gift Certificate to Gourmet Gift Baskets

Self Care Basket item
Self Care Basket item
Self Care Basket
$25

Starting bid

Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by It‘s The Little Things: $50 Texas Roadhouse gift card, $25 AMC Gift Card, snacks

Wrangler and Friends item
Wrangler and Friends
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Wrangler and Friends: 3 one day passes for Wrangler and Friends day camp

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