Prevent Child Abuse 2026 Silent Auction

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Dad + 1 kid weekend voucher at a dadcamp weekend experience Donated by DADCAMP
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Donated by Cornerstone Giving: Picture, Vase with flowers, Cocktail shaker, Essential oil diffuser with oil, flower pillow
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Donated by Martino Realty: Yeti Loadout 5 gallon bucket, beach bag, snack bag, large water bottle, 2 medium water bottles, beach towel, 2 kites, water toys, bubbles, sun screen, pinwheel
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Donated by Kings Island: 2 tickets to Kings Island to be used in the 2026 season
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Donated by The Indianapolis Indians: 4 tickets to a home game
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Donated by Howard County Juvenile Probation and Ralphy's Pizza: $125 Ralphy’s gift Card, $10 Scoops, $20 Kokomo raceway fun park
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Donated by Howard County Juvenile Probation and Raceway Fun Park: $125 Ralphy’s gift Card, $10 Cone Palace, 4 pack Mini Golf to Kokomo raceway fun park
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Donated by Howard County Juvenile Probation and AMC Classic Kokomo: $25 AMC gift card and 4 AMC Movie Passes
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Donated by Outback Steakhouse: $40 Outback Steakhouse gift cards, 3 Free Bloomin Onions
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Donated by Outback Steakhouse: $60 Outback Steakhouse gift cards, 4 Free Bloomin Onions
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Donated by Solutions Day Spa: Signature scalp facial, signature massage, and seasonal organic facial.
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Donated by Solutions Day Spa: Therapeutic massage with lymphatic drainage & signature pedicure.
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Donated by Mama Karen's, Kokomo Parks and Recreation, Outback Steakhouse: $25 gift card to Mama Karen's, 4 passes to Kokomo Beach, 3 free Bloomin Onions.
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Donated by: Kokomo Parks and Recreation, Outback Steakhouse: 4 passes to Kokomo Beach, 4 free Bloomin Onions.
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Donated by Jacqueline Scott: One Premier Plus Facial & 60 minute swedish massage
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Donated by Kokomo Country Club: One Round of Golf with cart for 4 players.
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Donated by Kokomo Flipsters: One session of gymnasteics, cheer or ninja class
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Donated by Purdue University: 4 women’s Purdue Basketball Tickets
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Donated by Flowers Feed Folks: $50 Credit for any class or flower purchase.
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Donated by Stellhorn RV & Camping: $250 gift card
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Donated by Holiday World & Splashin Safari: 2 Tickets
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Donated by Howard County Probation: $25 TJI Fridays gift card, $10 Big Ben Gift Card, Candle, Earrings, plant, basket, pallet planks, wire house plant holder
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Donated by Raising Canes: 2 Free kids meals, 1 Combo box, 1 lunch box, 1 stuffed dog, 1 tshirt, 1 coozie, 2 magnets
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Donated by Kokomo High School: 2 All Sports Passes, 3 water bottles, 2 t-shirts, 1 visor, 1 hat
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Donated by Wal-Mart
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Donated by Wal-Mart
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Donated by Wal-Mart
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Donated by Wal-Mart
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Donated by Howard County Juvenile Probation and Popcorn Cafe: Popcorn Cafe Gift Basket and $20 Popcorn Cafe Gift Card
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Donated by Eastern High School: Eastern Tumbler and All Sports Pass
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Donated by Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Kokomo: 1 night stay at the Hilton Downtown Kokomo, Dinner for 2 and breakfast for 2 at the hotel restaurant
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Donated by Giant FM: 4 Passes to Indiana Beach for the 2026 Season
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Donated by Giant FM: 4 tickets to Holiday World & Splashin Safari for the 2026 season
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Donated by Gourmet Gift Baskets: $25 Gift Certificate to Gourmet Gift Baskets
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Donated by It‘s The Little Things: $50 Texas Roadhouse gift card, $25 AMC Gift Card, snacks
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Donated by Wrangler and Friends: 3 one day passes for Wrangler and Friends day camp
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