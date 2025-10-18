Prevent-Educate, Inc.

Prevent-Educate, Inc.

Prevent-Educate, Inc.'s Helmet's 4 Autism Silent Auction

Hand Painted Breast Cancer Awareness Helmet
Hand painted. Helmet donated by Bullard and the metal shield by Box Alarm Inc.

Airbrushed Support America Helmet
Helmet donated by Lakeland Fire & Safety and the metal shield by Taylor's Tins.

Airbrushed 9/11 Dedication Helmet
Helmet donated by Lion Protects and metal shield by Taylor's Tins

Leather Airbrushed Firefighters @ Work Helmet
Leather helmet donated by Phenix and the leather shield by Conway Shield

Airbrushed Red, Flames. Embedded Gold Metal Flake.
Helmet donated MSA Cairns and leather shiel donated by Conway Shield. (Pictures don't do it justice, the metal flake inlay is awesome)

Airbrushed Wild Land Fire Helmet, On the Job
Florida Artist Hand Painted Helmet
Hand painted by Florida artist Suzanne Whattheheck Dickinson. Helmet donated by Bullard and the leather shield was donated by Bullard.

Airbrushed Yellow, Gold & Red Blend Helmet
Helmet donated by Bullard and the leather shield by Conway Shield.

Leather Hand Painted Fire Gold Leaf Helmet
Leather helmet donated by Phenix. Leather shield donated by Conway Shield

