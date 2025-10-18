Prevent-Educate, Inc.'s Helmet's 4 Autism Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Hand painted. Helmet donated by Bullard and the metal shield by Box Alarm Inc.
Starting bid
Helmet donated by Lakeland Fire & Safety and the metal shield by Taylor's Tins.
Starting bid
Helmet donated by Lion Protects and metal shield by Taylor's Tins
Starting bid
Leather helmet donated by Phenix and the leather shield by Conway Shield
Starting bid
Helmet donated MSA Cairns and leather shiel donated by Conway Shield. (Pictures don't do it justice, the metal flake inlay is awesome)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Hand painted by Florida artist Suzanne Whattheheck Dickinson. Helmet donated by Bullard and the leather shield was donated by Bullard.
Starting bid
Helmet donated by Bullard and the leather shield by Conway Shield.
Starting bid
Leather helmet donated by Phenix. Leather shield donated by Conway Shield
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!