Preventive Health and Safety Training (2 Day Training)

Preventive Health & Safety; 8-hour training. This is a 2 part training. You are required to attend both parts in order to receive the certificate. The three modules cover the required content of the Emergency Medical Services Authority Child Care 7 Hours Preventive Health and Safety Training Course and 1 hour of Nutrition Training (total of 8 hours) and provide information and guidance on how to control infectious disease in the child care setting, prevent injures, and provide healthy nutrition. Contents of the curriculum and handouts are in agreement with Title 22 regulations.





​Part 1: Thursday, July 23rd | 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

Part 2: Friday, July 24th | 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

PLEASE NOTE: BOTH DAYS OF THIS TRAINING MUST BE COMPLETED IN ORDER TO RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE.





Training Hosts: Jenny Fisher and Katie Quintero



