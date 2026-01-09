Prevention Works $20 Discount Card

Hosted by
About this event
You will receive savings to the following local businesses:
Angry Squirrel, Fredonia
The Chop House, Jamestown
Levant Motors, Falconer
Coughlan's Pub, Fredonia
Firehouse Subs, Fredonia
Domus Fare, Fredonia
Drift, Slivercreek
Domino's, Jamestown/Lakewood
Jamestown Bowling, Jamestown
AJ Texas Hots, Jamestown
Arby's, Jamestown/Lakewood
Pea Pod & Juniper, Lakewood
West Main Mercantile, Falconer
Music For Your Mouth, Mayville
Color Bar Salon, Falconer
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!