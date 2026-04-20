Preview Event Tickets - Threaded Revival: The Junior League Grand Strand Rummage Sale 2026

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Myrtle Beach, SC 29572, USA
VIP Access – $50 Donation (Only 30 Tickets Available) 🔹 Entry at 6:30 PM – Get earliest access to shop before General Admission 🔹 Exclusive Threaded Revival-branded fabric tote bag for shopping 🔹 Light bites, beverages & live entertainment
General Access – $35 Donation (Only 40 Tickets Available) 🔹 Entry at 7:00 PM – Shop early before the public sale opens 🔹 Threaded Revival-branded kraft paper bag for shopping 🔹 Light bites, beverages & live entertainment
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