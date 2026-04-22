PRF Financial Readiness Clinics (Partnership)

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About the memberships
No expiration
Engage your community and establish a financial baseline.
This partnership introduces participants to financial readiness through a guided experience, ensuring participation and insight—not just access.
Includes:
• Guided rollout of entry labs
• Financial Health Assessments
• Two Financial Empowerment Workshops
• Participation tracking and summary reporting
Outcome: Awareness, engagement, and baseline financial insight
No expiration
Get your financial life in order.
This tier helps you build structure, organize your finances, and develop consistent financial habits.
Includes access to:
• Financial Freedom Clinic
• Organizing Your Finances
• Stewardship Blueprint 1 & 2
• Money Moves (Students)
• Financial Stewardship Alignment (a)
Start building the structure needed for long-term financial stability.
No expiration
Drive measurable financial progress across your participants.
This partnership focuses on improving credit and preparing individuals for major financial milestones such as homeownership.
Includes:
• Credit C.H.A.R.A.C.T.E.R. Program
• Homeownership Readiness Program
• Monthly facilitated sessions
• Outcome tracking and reporting
Engagement period: 6 months
No expiration
Deliver full financial transformation and long-term community impact.
This partnership implements the complete PRF system, including leadership development, legacy planning, and measurable outcomes.
Includes:
• Full system access (Foundation through Impact)
• 1-on-1 coaching (limited, structured sessions)
• Leadership coaching (scheduled sessions only)
• Quarterly impact reporting
• Strategic advisory (scheduled cadence)
Engagement period: 12 months
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