PRF Financial Readiness Clinics (Individual)

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Start your financial journey with clarity and direction.
These entry labs are designed to help you understand where you are, how you got there, and what steps you can take next.
This is your starting point—before structure, before strategy, before progress.
Access is free. Contributions are optional.
Included Entry Labs:
• Financial Freedom Puzzle
• The Key to Financial Healing
• God’s Ownership
• PPTH (Homeownership) Webinar
If you would like to support this work and help us continue providing financial readiness resources to others, you may contribute any amount.
This is an introduction.
The full system—designed to help you organize your finances and build real progress—is available inside Tier 1.
Click below to begin your free financial readiness labs.
Renews monthly
You’ve started with the entry labs—now it’s time to get your financial life in order.
Tier 1 is where you begin organizing your finances and building real structure.
Includes access to:
Financial Freedom Clinic
• Financial Healing: One Step at a Time
• Organizing Your Finances
• Stewardship Blueprint 1
• Stewardship Blueprint 2
• Money Moves Clinic (Students)
• Financial Readiness (Students)
Spiritual Formation Clinic (A)
• Financial Stewardship Alignment
• Advanced Directives (a)
This is where financial stability begins.
Valid until May 8, 2027
Get your financial life in order.
This tier helps you build structure, organize your finances, and develop consistent financial habits.
Includes access to:
• Financial Freedom Clinic
• Organizing Your Finances
• Stewardship Blueprint 1 & 2
• Money Moves (Students)
• Financial Stewardship Alignment (a)
Start building the structure needed for long-term financial stability.
Renews monthly
This is where your numbers begin to change.
Move beyond financial structure and begin improving your credit, financial position, and readiness for major financial decisions.
Includes access to:
Credit C.H.A.R.A.C.T.E.R. Clinic
• 9 structured lessons
Homeownership Readiness Clinic
• PPTH Parts 1–6
This is the tier where financial progress becomes visible and measurable.
Valid until May 8, 2027
This is where your numbers begin to change.
Move beyond financial structure and begin improving your credit, financial position, and readiness for major financial decisions.
Includes access to:
Credit C.H.A.R.A.C.T.E.R. Clinic
• 9 structured lessons
Homeownership Readiness Clinic
• PPTH Parts 1–6
This is the tier where financial progress becomes visible and measurable.
Renews monthly
Secure what you’ve built and prepare for what’s next.
This tier focuses on long-term financial stability, legacy planning, and stewardship alignment.
Includes access to:
Life and Legacy Clinic
• Planning and Savings Are Next Door Neighbors
• WILL You or WILL You Not? (Parts 1–3)
Spiritual Formation Clinic (B)
• Financial Stewardship Reset (Faith Leaders), Tracks A–F
This is where financial progress turns into long-term protection and legacy.
Valid until May 8, 2027
Secure what you’ve built and prepare for what’s next.
This tier focuses on long-term financial stability, legacy planning, and stewardship alignment.
Includes access to:
Life and Legacy Clinic
• Planning and Savings Are Next Door Neighbors
• WILL You or WILL You Not? (Parts 1–3)
Spiritual Formation Clinic (B)
• Financial Stewardship Reset (Faith Leaders), Tracks A–F
This is where financial progress turns into long-term protection and legacy.
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