PRF Financial Readiness Clinics (Individual)

Start your financial journey with clarity and direction.





These entry labs are designed to help you understand where you are, how you got there, and what steps you can take next.





This is your starting point—before structure, before strategy, before progress.





Access is free. Contributions are optional.





Included Entry Labs:

• Financial Freedom Puzzle

• The Key to Financial Healing

• God’s Ownership

• PPTH (Homeownership) Webinar





If you would like to support this work and help us continue providing financial readiness resources to others, you may contribute any amount.





This is an introduction.





The full system—designed to help you organize your finances and build real progress—is available inside Tier 1.





Click below to begin your free financial readiness labs.