Price Cutter Charity Championship

5400 S Highland Springs Blvd

Springfield, MO 65809, USA

Ozarks Club Badges
$200
Four-day Admission (grounds access) Access to air conditioned, all-inclusive dining Includes complimentary beer at H.O.P.E. Foundation Beer Tent Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, water and Hiland Dairy Foods treats
TLC Sweepstakes Tickets
$25
Four-day Admission (grounds access) $25 donation goes to your charity of choice 1-in-20 odds of winning a $25 value or higher daily prize, July 17-20, 2025 1-in-8,000 odds of winning $10,000 cash 1-in-8,000 odds of winning a 2025 GMC Canyon from Thompson GMC
The Ultimate
$1,500
Includes two ULTIMATE Badges Four-day Admission Access to the ULTIMATE parking lot in front of the Clubhouse Access to private ULTIMATE dining on level two of the Clubhouse Access to an air-conditioned skybox on the water between holes 9 & 18 All-inclusive hot breakfast, lunch, tailgate appetizers, drinks, and open bar ULTIMATE Sponsor benefits
Skybox Badge
$250
Four-day Admission with grounds access to the tournament Access to covered seating with fans in your reserved location Access to the SGF Foodservice VIP Ozarks Club Hospitality Tent, which includes complimentary hot lunch, snacks, unlimited Hiland Dairy Foods treats, unlimited Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company products and complimentary beer at the H.O.P.E. Foundation Beer Tent
Daily Badge
$10
One-day admission Grounds access only
VIP Parking Pass
$250
Four-day parking access to VIP parking lot in front of Clubhouse
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing