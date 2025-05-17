Columbus Pride Bands

Offered by

Columbus Pride Bands

About the memberships

Fall 2025 Registration

Alto Saxophone
$20

No expiration

Alto Saxophone (Sponsorship)
Free

No expiration

Please select this option if you require sponsorship only.

Baritone/Euphonium
$20

No expiration

Baritone/Euphonium (Sponsorship)
Free

No expiration

Please select this option if you require sponsorship only.

Baritone Saxophone
$20

No expiration

Baritone Saxophone (Sponsorship)
Free

No expiration

Please select this option if you require sponsorship only.

Bass Clarinet
$20

No expiration

Bass Clarinet (Sponsorship)
Free

No expiration

Please select this option if you require sponsorship only.

Clarinet
$20

No expiration

Clarinet (Sponsorship)
Free

No expiration

Please select this option if you require sponsorship only.

Flute/Piccolo
$20

No expiration

Flute/Piccolo (Sponsorship)
Free

No expiration

Please select this option if you require sponsorship only.

French Horn
$20

No expiration

French Horn (Sponsorship)
Free

No expiration

Please select this option if you require sponsorship only.

Percussion
$20

No expiration

Percussion (Sponsorship)
Free

No expiration

Please select this option if you require sponsorship only.

Tenor Saxophone
$20

No expiration

Tenor Saxophone (Sponsorship)
Free

No expiration

Please select this option if you require sponsorship only.

Trombone
$20

No expiration

Trombone (Sponsorship)
Free

No expiration

Please select this option if you require sponsorship only.

Trumpet
$20

No expiration

Trumpet (Sponsorship)
Free

No expiration

Please select this option if you require sponsorship only.

Section Leader/Board Member
Free

No expiration

Confirmed section leaders and board members

New Member
Free

No expiration

Select only if this is your first season playing with the Columbus Pride Bands

Sponsorship
$20

No expiration

Sponsor another member who may not have the means to pay their dues

Add a donation for Columbus Pride Bands

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!