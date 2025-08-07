Pride AfterDark: Corvallis Pride After Party Fundraiser

Corvallis, OR 97333, USA
All Tickets include free food + admission.
This ticket includes a drink ticket for a drink to be redeemed at the bar.
Also includes a free raffle ticket.
10 random Tier 1 tickets will receive a free AfterDark T-Shirt!
10 random Tier 2 tickets will receive a free AfterDark T-Shirt!
10 random Tier 3 tickets will receive a free AfterDark T-Shirt!
Subsidized Ticket reserved for low-income, LGBTQIA+. or QTIBIPOC Folks preferably.
Subsidized Ticket reserved for low-income, LGBTQIA+. or QTIBIPOC Folks preferably.
VIP tickets will receive a free AfterDark T-Shirt and front row seating during the drag show.
Includes a Table Reservation by the stage + admission for 6 individuals. Includes free food + raffle tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!