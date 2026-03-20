Windmore Center for the Arts, Inc.

Hosted by

Windmore Center for the Arts, Inc.

About this event

Pride And Prejudice

305 S Main St

Culpeper, VA 22701, USA

VIP Admission - Adult
$35

Includes early entry at 5:30 PM for priority seating.
General Admission begins at 6:00 PM.

Important:

  • No seat saving is permitted for non-VIP guests.
  • Everyone entering at 5:30 PM must have a VIP ticket.
  • For ages 18 and up
  • No discounts apply to VIP tickets.
VIP Admission - Children (Ages 3-17)
$35

Includes early entry at 5:30 PM for priority seating.
General Admission begins at 6:00 PM.

Important:

  • No seat saving is permitted for non-VIP guests.
  • Everyone entering at 5:30 PM must have a VIP ticket.
  • Children ages 3–17 only.
  • No discounts apply to VIP tickets.
General Admission - Adult
$25

Entry begins at 6:00 PM.
Seating is first come, first served following VIP early entry.

Important:

  • VIP ticket holders enter at 5:30 PM for advance seating.
  • No reserved or saved seating is allowed.
  • All guests must have a valid ticket for entry.
  • Ages 18 and up
Military/Seniors/First Responders
$20

Grants discounted General Admission entry at 6:00 PM.

Valid for:

  • Active duty and retired military
  • First responders
  • Guests age 65 and older

Important:

  • Entry begins at 6:00 PM (no early entry).
  • Seating is first come, first served following VIP entry.
  • No reserved or saved seating is allowed.
  • May be subject to ID verification.
  • All attendees require their own ticket.
Children (ages 3-17)
$15

Entry begins at 6:00 PM.
Seating is first come, first served following VIP early entry.

Important:

  • VIP ticket holders enter at 5:30 PM for advance seating.
  • No reserved or saved seating is allowed.
  • Children must be accompanied by an adult.
  • All ages 3–17 require their own ticket.


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