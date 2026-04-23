Berkshire Pride, Inc.

Hosted by

Berkshire Pride, Inc.

About this event

Pride Family Movie Night (copy)

57 North St

Pittsfield, MA 01201, USA

Pay-What-You-Can
Pay what you can

This event is pay-what-you-can, because we want everyone to feel welcome. Give what you’re able, and come as you are.

Sponsor a Ticket & Snack Box
$15

Support someone in our community by covering the cost of their movie night experience.


This $15 option sponsors one ticket and a snack box (popcorn + soda) for someone who may not otherwise be able to attend.


Please note: This is not your admission ticket. This is a pay-it-forward option to help make the event accessible for others.

Wait-list for available tickets.
Free

No tickets left? You may still be able to see the movie by reserving your spot on the wait-list. If any tickets become available, you'll be the first to know!

Add a donation for Berkshire Pride, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!