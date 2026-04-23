Pride Family Movie Night (copy)

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About this event
This event is pay-what-you-can, because we want everyone to feel welcome. Give what you’re able, and come as you are.
Support someone in our community by covering the cost of their movie night experience.
This $15 option sponsors one ticket and a snack box (popcorn + soda) for someone who may not otherwise be able to attend.
Please note: This is not your admission ticket. This is a pay-it-forward option to help make the event accessible for others.
No tickets left? You may still be able to see the movie by reserving your spot on the wait-list. If any tickets become available, you'll be the first to know!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!