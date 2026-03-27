Pride of Tupelo

Hosted by

Pride of Tupelo

About this event

Pride of Tupelo 2026 Sponsorship

Tupelo and surrounding communities

Ride or Die Sponsor item
Ride or Die Sponsor
$5,000

Recognized as "Presented By" sponsor on "Tupelo is for Lovers" Pride Fest 2026 event banners and printed materials (note: to be included on materials, all logos must be submitted by 7/1/26)


Free vendor booth space at the Pride Fest festival

Complimentary admission x4 to all Pride Fest events hosted by Pride of Tupelo during the week of Pride Fest


20 raffle tickets for the Pride Fest 50/50 raffle


Logo on website


Recognition across all social media and press releases (if applicable)

Soulmate Sponsor item
Soulmate Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on printed materials at "Tupelo is for Lovers" Pride Fest 2026 event (note: to be included on materials, all logos must be submitted by 7/1/26)


Free vendor booth space at the Pride Fest festival


Social media recognition


15 raffle tickets for the Pride Fest 50/50 raffle


Logo on website


Complimentary admission x2 to all Pride Fest events hosted by Pride of Tupelo during the week of Pride Fest


Lovers Sponsor item
Lovers Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on printed materials at "Tupelo is for Lovers" Pride Fest 2026 event (note: to be included on materials, all logos must be submitted by 7/1/26)


Complimentary booth space at the Pride Fest festival


Social media recognition


Logo on website


10 raffle tickets for the Pride Fest 50/50 raffle


Crush Sponsor item
Crush Sponsor
$500

Recognition on social media


Complimentary booth space at the Pride Fest festival


Logo on website


Soft Launch Sponsor item
Soft Launch Sponsor
Pay what you can

Social media thank you, if you want it! (note: please specify if you wish not to be named)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!