Pride of Tupelo 2026 Sponsorship

About this event
Recognized as "Presented By" sponsor on "Tupelo is for Lovers" Pride Fest 2026 event banners and printed materials (note: to be included on materials, all logos must be submitted by 7/1/26)
Free vendor booth space at the Pride Fest festival
Complimentary admission x4 to all Pride Fest events hosted by Pride of Tupelo during the week of Pride Fest
20 raffle tickets for the Pride Fest 50/50 raffle
Logo on website
Recognition across all social media and press releases (if applicable)
Logo on printed materials at "Tupelo is for Lovers" Pride Fest 2026 event (note: to be included on materials, all logos must be submitted by 7/1/26)
Free vendor booth space at the Pride Fest festival
Social media recognition
15 raffle tickets for the Pride Fest 50/50 raffle
Logo on website
Complimentary admission x2 to all Pride Fest events hosted by Pride of Tupelo during the week of Pride Fest
Logo on printed materials at "Tupelo is for Lovers" Pride Fest 2026 event (note: to be included on materials, all logos must be submitted by 7/1/26)
Complimentary booth space at the Pride Fest festival
Social media recognition
Logo on website
10 raffle tickets for the Pride Fest 50/50 raffle
Recognition on social media
Complimentary booth space at the Pride Fest festival
Logo on website
Social media thank you, if you want it! (note: please specify if you wish not to be named)
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