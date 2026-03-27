Pride of Tupelo 2026 Sponsorship

Recognized as "Presented By" sponsor on "Tupelo is for Lovers" Pride Fest 2026 event banners and printed materials (note: to be included on materials, all logos must be submitted by 7/1/26)





Free vendor booth space at the Pride Fest festival

Complimentary admission x4 to all Pride Fest events hosted by Pride of Tupelo during the week of Pride Fest





20 raffle tickets for the Pride Fest 50/50 raffle





Logo on website





Recognition across all social media and press releases (if applicable)