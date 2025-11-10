Pride Fest 2026 Sponsorships

Offered by
About this shop
Perks include:
- Quarter-sheet flyers with your logo at event
- Announcement at event
- Social media promotion
- Logo on sign at entrance(s) of event
Perks include:
- Posters with your logo at Entertainment Tent
- Announcement at event
- Social media promotion
- Logo on sign at entrance(s) of event
Perks include:
- Posters with your logo at Tie-Dye booth
- Announcement at event
- Social media promotion
- Logo on sign at entrance(s) of event
Perks include:
- Announcement at event
- Posters with your logo carried by volunteers during the Pride Walk
- Social media promotion
- Logo on sign at entrance(s) of event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!