Fenton Pride Collective

Offered by

Fenton Pride Collective

About this shop

Pride Fest 2026 Sponsorships

Event Sponsorship item
Event Sponsorship
$2,000

Perks include:
- Quarter-sheet flyers with your logo at event

- Announcement at event

- Social media promotion

- Logo on sign at entrance(s) of event

0
Entertainment Sponsor item
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000

Perks include:
- Posters with your logo at Entertainment Tent

- Announcement at event

- Social media promotion

- Logo on sign at entrance(s) of event

0
Tie-Dye Sponsor item
Tie-Dye Sponsor
$500

Perks include:

- Posters with your logo at Tie-Dye booth

- Announcement at event

- Social media promotion

- Logo on sign at entrance(s) of event

0
Pride Walk Sponsorship item
Pride Walk Sponsorship
$250

Perks include:
- Announcement at event

- Posters with your logo carried by volunteers during the Pride Walk

- Social media promotion

- Logo on sign at entrance(s) of event

0
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