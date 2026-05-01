Pride for Humanity Fundraiser

About this event
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Please see the attached seating chart to claim your seat! We have 30 tickets and 5 tables available for the tournament.
Important: Please note that all table assignments are NOT final and tables/seats will only be condensed before games begin by filling the lowest number table/seat first.
Calling all tournament fans who HATE the attention, but LOVE to watch the chaos!! 📣
❤️For Metroplex Atheists members, we’re also offering a 'pay what you can' entry option. Anything that you contribute will directly be used to ensure expenses of this event are paid. 🫶🏼
🏆If you register to participate in the tournament, you may bring a guest to watch the action! 🏆
🥓For additional guests, we ask that you bring a potluck item to share instead of purchasing an audience member ticket!🍕
🫂Nobody will be turned away from socializing with our group simply due to their monetary resources.🫂
🎉Just let us know what you'd like to bring or contribute HERE(PotLuck SignUp)! And yes, ideas are contributions here! 😉
Additional options for donations to Metroplex Atheists will be provided in the sections to follow prior to checkout.
Calling all tournament fans who HATE the attention, but LOVE to watch the chaos!! 📣
❤️For Metroplex Atheists members, we’re also offering a 'pay what you can' entry option. Anything that you contribute will directly be used to ensure expenses of this event are paid. 🫶🏼
🏆If you register to participate in the tournament, you may bring a guest to watch the action! 🏆
🥓For additional guests, we ask that you bring a potluck item to share instead of purchasing an audience member ticket!🍕
🫂Nobody will be turned away from socializing with our group simply due to their monetary resources.🫂
🎉Just let us know what you'd like to bring or contribute HERE(PotLuck SignUp)! And yes, ideas are contributions here! 😉
Additional options for donations to Metroplex Atheists will be provided in the sections to follow prior to checkout.
Each person playing in the tournament can purchase up to 10 Baphomet's Blessing cards to be used throughout the tournament. There are a total of 100 cards available for purchase and we will be out when we run out!
Get your blessings now to make sure that you don't miss out!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!