Pride for Humanity Fundraiser

Calling all tournament fans who HATE the attention, but LOVE to watch the chaos!! 📣





❤️For Metroplex Atheists members, we’re also offering a 'pay what you can' entry option. Anything that you contribute will directly be used to ensure expenses of this event are paid. 🫶🏼





🏆If you register to participate in the tournament, you may bring a guest to watch the action! 🏆





🥓For additional guests, we ask that you bring a potluck item to share instead of purchasing an audience member ticket!🍕





🫂Nobody will be turned away from socializing with our group simply due to their monetary resources.🫂





🎉Just let us know what you'd like to bring or contribute HERE(PotLuck SignUp)! And yes, ideas are contributions here! 😉





Additional options for donations to Metroplex Atheists will be provided in the sections to follow prior to checkout.















